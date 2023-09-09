LAWRENCE — Distrust runs deep in the city when it comes to belief that Patriot Hydro will act on its responsibility for the historic canals that run on either side of the Merrimack River.
In the coming week, federal energy regulators will hear the public’s worries over the deteriorated North and South canals — and hear fears of their decline.
At the heart of much of this concern is an earlier attempt by the canals’ previous owner, in 2022, to remove the canals from the boundaries governed by the Lawrence hydro-project’s federal license to operate.
Also at play is silence from the Patriot Hydro over whether it intends to try to sever the canals from its new license application, which must be filed by Nov. 30, 2026.
This week the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s environmental staff will also hear from the public about sinkholes from fallen canal infrastructure, trash piled in the water, and the potential loss of historic and water-power generating sites along the canals, as well as worries about diminished fish populations in the Merrimack River.
City officials and other local stakeholders will be registering these concerns into the record at FERC meetings on 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Lawrence Elks, 652 Andover St.; and 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St.
The meetings mark a milestone in the long fight over the very waterways that built the Immigrant City’s wealth by powering textile mills that clothed the world in uniforms, suit jackets and other attire.
Its the first steps since Patriot Hydro, acting as the owner of the historic Essex Company water rights, declared its intent to seek a new license to replace the expiring 50-year term it purchased from Central Rivers Power earlier this year.
Actually, Patriot’s parent company, LS Power, bought the hydro-power and other hyrdro-electric holdings from Central Rivers Power’s parent company, Hull Street Energy.
Thus Patriot Hydro is the third company to own the Essex water rights in Lawrence in the last three years, though it has maintained some of the same license and community relations managers employed by the different owners in those years.
First attempt dismissed
Prior to the start of relicensing, in 2022, the Lawrence hydro project petitioned FERC to amend its boundaries to exclude the canals, a proposal opposed by Lawrence City Councilors, Lawrence Groundworks, the Lawrence Historical Commission, Lawrence History Center, Lawrence Community Works and others.
In July 2022, FERC dismissed that proposal.
“Given the conflicting views on record, it would not be appropriate for the commission to make a determination now, which could affect the relicensing process and the determination of what lands are needed for project purposes during that proceeding,” FERC wrote in its dismissal.
The commission put off a final determination on the canals place in the footprint until the owner seeks relicensing. That formal process is starting now.
With the license, under the current language, comes a responsibility for the canals’ upkeep. Patriot Hydro and the previous owner have argued that the canals have no role in the generation of electric power and therefore should be excluded from the license to operate.
Earlier this year, in a meeting with the Lawrence City Council, Patriot Hydro representatives including community relations director Skip Medford and license manager Kevin Webb, refused to answer, when asked by the council, if the company would try to shed the canals from its footprint when applying for a license to operate.
The Patriot representatives did, however, promise to take care of the canals regardless of whether they were covered by the license.
Council unconvinced
Councilors were skeptical as to these promises. They said the hydro project’s two previous owners, Central Rivers Power and Enel, had made the same promises but not honored them; and that Patriot Hydro was coming to the council for appearance’s sake, to pave the way for gaining their license; and, ultimately, they planned to off-load, through designed neglect, the financial burden of repairing and maintaining the canals, to the city.
Council President Marc Laplante said that the inclusion of the canals in the FERC relicensing process, and Patriot’s attendant responsibility for maintenance, is what compels them to maintain the two local canals.
Patriot Hydro failed to answer a question from The Eagle-Tribune, as to whether they would seek to have the canals removed from their project boundaries for licensure.
In its 364-page pre-application document filed with FERC this summer, Patriot Hydro does not indicate its intention, either.
It does reference the earlier attempt by its predecessor, to pre-emptively remove the canals from the project boundaries. But the passage does not appear to clearly describe what happened:
“Since 2020, Essex has consulted with interested parties including the Massachusetts State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO), City of Lawrence, Lawrence Historical Commission, Groundwork Lawrence, Lawrence CommunityWorks, USFWS, and other interested parties in support of a license amendment to modify the Project boundary.
“Although the amendment application was dismissed without prejudice by the Commission on July 13, 2022, the consultation performed in support of this effort provided additional information regarding the resource areas associated with the project and additional insights into stakeholder interests.”
Opportunity to be heard
The Eagle-Tribune asked Groundwork Lawrence, a key stakeholder in the hydro-project’s relicensing, for its response to Patriot’s pre-application statement.
“Groundwork believes the statement obfuscates the extent to which residents, businesses, and elected officials protested the removal of the canals from the project area,” said Brad Buschur, project director for the environmental nonprofit.
Laplante and other Lawrence city councilors plan to attend the FERC meetings.
“This is an opportunity for the regulatory commission to hear what we think,” Laplante said.
In the past year, the city has heard from Endicott College students, who in May won the U.S. Department of Energy’s first Hydropower Collegiate Competition with their entry, “Living with Water: Hydropower and Resiliency in Lawrence, Massachusetts.”
Other local stakeholders who plan to attend the meetings include the Lawrence History Center, the Lawrence Historical Commission and the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
John Macone, the council’s policy and education specialist, says he will express his concern about the canals’ condition and how they will be maintained in the future, as well as the difficulty that important fish species, include herring, have getting upriver, beyond Lawrence’s Great Dam.
Editor’s note: This story is the latest in The Eagle-Tribune’s Canal Crossroads series by reporter Terry Date, begun in 2022 with stories that include reports on the canals’ history, local stakeholders’ interests in the canals, their current condition and ideas for preserving, protecting and utilizing them.
