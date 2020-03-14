HAVERHILL — Area Catholics say they will continue practicing their faith, even after the Boston Archdiocese canceled Masses in an effort to reduce possible exposure and spread of the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19.
They say they support this drastic move by Cardinal Sean O’Malley, archbishop of Boston. The archdiocese encompasses eastern Massachusetts, including the Merrimack Valley. It includes Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties.
As of Saturday night, according to the website for the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire, Bishop Peter Libasci had not suspended Masses.
The website does urge people who are sick to refrain from attending Mass and reminds them that they are not obligated to attend Mass if they are ill.
For Catholics, attending Mass on Sundays and other holy days of obligation is not just a friendly suggestion. It is a requirement of the faith.
As the Rev. Paul O’Brien, pastor of St. Patrick Church in Lawrence noted, O’Malley has the authority to grant Catholics in the archdiocese a dispensation from the normal obligation to attend Mass, so they need not worry about their souls.
Although Masses are suspended, people will not be barred from churches. O’Malley has asked that churches be open “every day during reasonable hours” so Catholics and others can have a place to pray.
The cardinal is also encouraging parishes to offer exposition of the Blessed Sacrament whenever possible. Such an exposition involves displaying the Eucharist, or the bread that becomes the body of Christ according to Catholic belief, in a large cross as people pray. The displays typically happen in sanctuaries or chapels that are part of a church building.
In Massachusetts, Catholics supported the cardinal’s decision.
“It makes all the sense in the world to me,” O’Brien said. “If the temporary suspension of Masses helps prevent the spread of the disease, it’s a very good thing to do.
“This is a really deadly virus,” O’Brien added.
James McAloon, a longtime parishioner of St. Michael Church in North Andover, agreed, adding that the decision was very practical.
“Catholics will not lose their connection to God,” said McAloon, a former president and active member of the parish’s St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Patrice Poirier, 28, of Haverhill, a member of the choir at Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford, typically participates in one Mass each Sunday. She’s usually standing on the altar alongside the organist and often with several other vocalists.
“I’m sad not to have the opportunity to be participating in Masses, but I understand this is to take an extra precaution against not spreading the virus,” she said. “There are many elderly parishioners as well as those with young children and we want to protect everyone.”
She said she likes that the archdiocese has offered to keep churches open for their parishioners spiritual needs.
“This is hard situation for everyone but I’m sure people will continue to go to church,” she said.
William LaPierre of Haverhill, who manages the food pantry at Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford and attends Mass there every morning, said it’s important to protect against contracting or spreading the virus.
“We can’t be careful enough,” LaPierre said.
LaPierre plans to continue going to church every day, even without Mass.
“People who attend church daily are pretty committed people,” LaPierre said.
However, there will be some changes to the normal routine.
LaPierre and other eucharistic ministers will heed the cardinal’s advice and avoid visiting the elderly in nursing homes or hospitals to administer the sacrament of Communion. He and other volunteers at the food pantry will institute more stringent procedures, including wearing plastic gloves.
“We intend to control the number of people we allow in at one time,” he said. “We’re asking our clients to be patient with us.”
O’Malley encouraged the faithful to participate in the celebration of Mass broadcast on CatholicTV.
“Catholic TV is a ‘superb resource’ that is available on local cable channels,’” O’Brien said.
Daily Mass airs live at 9:30 a.m. and is rebroadcast at 7 and 11:30 p.m.
Sunday Masses air throughout the day at 10 a.m. and 4, 7 and 11:30 p.m. The Sunday Mass in Spanish airs live at 8 a.m. and is rebroadcast at 5:30 and 10 p.m.
Viewers can watch these Masses on demand at any time by visiting WatchtheMass.com. For more information about CatholicTV and how you can view it, visit catholictv.org.