LAWRENCE — Keolis Commuter Services, an operating partner for the MBTA Commuter Rail, announced it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five Lawrence students to help them pursue postsecondary education or job training as part of the Keolis Scholars Program.
The scholarship recipients are: Julian Rosario, who is attending Husson University; Lindsay Lopez, Simmons University; Dairin Bautista, UMass Amherst; Alexander Paredes, UMass Lowell, and Walky Felipe, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Since it was launched in 2015, the Keolis Scholars Program has awarded $25,000 in scholarships each year to 25 students, five each from Boston, Brockton, Lowell, Lynn and Worcester.
“I am very excited to host the eighth year of Keolis Scholars,” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO and general manager of Keolis Commuter Services. “I congratulate the students who have been chosen as recipients for their achievements and contributions during high school. At Keolis, we are committed to partnering with the communities we serve to create opportunities and support the next generation of leaders.”
The presentation of scholarship was held in Mayor Brian DePena’s office at Lawrence City Hall.
Restaurant Week begins Aug. 18
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is seeking additional restaurants to participate in its sixth annual Restaurant Week, which runs from Friday, Aug. 18, to Thursday, Aug. 24.
The event will kick off with a bourbon, tequila, beer and wine tasting at the Liquor Warehouse, 64 Locust St., on Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be select wines and beers to sample.
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menus throughout Restaurant Week, which will feature great values, special events and gastronomical adventures.
Participating restaurants as of July 20 include the 110 Grill; A-1 Deli; Barrio; Casa Blanca; Craft Dog Deli; G’s Texas Southern Flare; Loaded; Drop Cafe’, Roasted Coffee Bar; Beach Pizza; the Peddler’s Daughter, and the Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub.
Restaurants who would like to participate are asked to email: info@haverhillchamber.com. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2pn6ede8.
‘Larry the Lobster’ book published
HAVERHILL — Kristin Robinson, a Wilmington native whose parents Ed and Dolly Harrison moved to Haverhill 10 years ago, recently published a children’s book, “Larry the Lobster,” honoring her father, Edward Harrison III – a former Wilmington High School educator, coach and athletic director — by taking a childhood bedtime story he used to tell her and her siblings and bringing it to life. Robinson, who lives in Mesa, Arizona, was in Haverhill recently to present her father with a copy of the book.
Robinson said her story centers on Larry, a kind, friendly lobster who likes helping others, and Rocky, a grumpy lobster that tends to start trouble. One day, Larry and Rocky meet, and after Larry is bullied by Rocky, something unexpected happens. Will Larry and Rocky become friends? In this deep blue sea adventure, children reading this book will learn that standing up for themselves doesn’t always have to end in conflict.
Robinson recently learned that this story was her father’s own creation, and after adapting the story, along with colorful illustrations by Kristen Niedzielski, a New Hampshire-based illustrator, she created her book, which is suitable for children of all ages as it teaches valuable lessons about friendship and conflict resolution, Robinson said.
For more information, visit kristinrobinsonauthor.com.
