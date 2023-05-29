HAVERHILL — The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Church annual Summer Theatre Workshop is now accepting registrations for a bilingual presentation of Disney’s Frozen KIDS. The workshops will be held July 24 to 28 at 26 White St. Monday to Thursday hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday is from 9 a.m. until the end of the performance that starts at 5 p.m.
Thanks to the support of the Haverhill Cultural Council and donors, the fee for the full week is $10 per child with a sibling discount, but no students will be turned away for financial reasons. To register contact jking@urbanbridgesinc.org or call 978-457-1538.
Historic building tour is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a tour of historic buildings on downtown Washington Street as an Italian Heritage Tour on Saturday, June 3, during the Haverhill ArtWalk.
The tour begins at 4:30 p.m. and meets in front of the MVRTA Bus Station next to the Post Office in Washington Square.
For more information visit buttonwoods.org.
Haverhill ArtWalk is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Art Walk takes place Saturday, June 3, from 1 to 7 p.m. highlighting underutilized spaces and local businesses with an alleyway artist market, exhibitions, plein air painting, poetry, live music, and interactive programming.
Visit creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or on Facebook for details. Haverhill Art Walk is a grant-funded program made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council.
New fitness center to open in Bradford
HAVERHILL — Crunch Fitness at 3 Ferry St. in Bradford will hold a pre-opening preview party on June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Take a VIP tour of the new fitness club and learn about its amenities, including a relax and recover area, a HITzone, ride and group fitness studios, state of the art equipment, and more. Get your questions answered and lock in discounted rates.
Motorcycle run in memory of little girl
HAVERHILL — Erika Newvill will hold her first hour-long motorcycle run to raise awareness of cerebral palsy on Aug. 13 at the AmVets on Primrose Street. Sign ups are at noon and the bike run is at 1 p.m. Funds raised and donated will go to nonprofit United Cerebral Palsy of MetroBoston.
The event runs until 5 p.m. and will include food and refreshments, a cash bar, music by a DJ, face painting, and raffles for gift baskets and gift certificates for goods and services donated by local businesses. Vendors will be selling T-shirts and mugs and will be donating proceeds to the event.
Registration cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. General admission is $5. Children enter free. All riders and passengers must sign a waiver when registering.
“My step-daughter, Alayah, passed away in January of 2020 at age 3 1/2 of this illness,” Newvill said. “When she was alive she loved the sound of motorcycles and she loved to sit on her uncle’s motorcycle. Her face would light up every time she saw a motorcycle.”
Newvill said Alayah’s biological parents are also helping to organize the event. For more information or to donate, send email to erikanewvill@gmail.com.
