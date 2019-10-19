SALEM, N.H. — Part of the mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to keep young people off the street.
Here's one way to do it: Install a gym with top-level training equipment, a place teens can enjoy working out whenever they go to the club.
That's what happened this week in Salem. Gratitude filled the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem Thursday evening as the club opened its new "Judgment Free Zone" mini fitness center that was donated by a Salem-based business.
"Coming from a club that didn't have a lot of stuff, it's pretty cool,'' said Marco Abreu, chief executive officer for the Salem club. "We have some people who love our club and love what we do here, who donate their time and their resources for us."
The Salem-based Planet Fitness franchise Taymax Group Holdings owns 90 gym locations across the country. The group donated more than $28,000 to the Boys & Girls Club to transform an upstairs room of the club into a fitness space adorned with purple and yellow.
The new space keys on the phrase "judgment free" — the words used by Planet Fitness to make its clientele comfortable when training in the company's gyms.
Having the 500-square-foot space in the Boys & Girls Club, outfitted with stationary bikes, treadmills and weight-training equipment, ties into the club's mission very well, Abreu said.
"When kids come here they have a clean slate, and we want them to be treated with support here," he said. "The generosity (for this project) was off the charts, and it was pleasant to collaborate with them. We have so much gratitude."
Giving back to the community and providing a safe place for kids to exercise is a goal of both Taymax and Planet Fitness.
Both companies' chief executive officers agreed that being able to do programs like creating the gym space at the Boys & Girls Club is one of the best parts of their job.
"Due to the business and how successful the brand is, we are able to think about giving back and afford this luxury of giving back," said Tim Kelleher, CEO of Taymax who lives in Windham.
Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness, said he is ecstatic that his company has been able to work with its franchise owners to open more than 25 fitness centers in Boys & Girls Clubs across the country in the past four years. The company has donated more than $5 million towards these projects, he said.
Planet Fitness is "a place that people feel accepted and respected for who they are... and we are very passionate about bringing that outside our four walls into communities around the country," Rondeau said.
Rondeau said he wants children to have an option to exercise when they might not be on a sports team, and he sees children accessing gym equipment as a way to get off the streets and off their electronic devices, and build self confidence. The gyms being within Boys & Girls Club locations also provide a safe environment for kids to learn how to properly use the equipment.
Rondeau also created the Teen Summer Challenge where Planet Fitness locations across the United States and Canada opened their doors to teens ages 15 to 18 to work out for free between May and September. This summer, more than 900,000 teens logged about 5.5 million workouts because of the program which was born from the same idea as the mini gyms, he said.
Also in attendance for the Boys & Girls Club event was New Hampshire state Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who presented a Senate resolution to Taymax for its “extreme generosity.”
"All the people who donate,'' Morse said to the nearly 100 kids in attendance, "do it because of you."