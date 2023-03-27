HAVERHILL — Parents and guardians of children who are turning 5 by Aug. 31 are invited to attend one of several free kindergarten information nights.
These information events are March 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bradford Elementary, 118 Montvale St.; April 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Silver Hill Elementary, 675 Washington St., and May 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pentucket Lake Elementary, 252 Concord St. Free kindergarten books to all who attend.
Hear from various department heads and teachers on what you will need to prepare your child for kindergarten.
Find forms and a list of required documents at haverhill-ps-org/registration, where you can also register your child for free all-day kindergarten. Translators will be available.
Women in Business event
ANDOVER — The Andover Commission for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the Andover Center for History & Culture will host a panel discussion with female leaders in the community Wednesday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Oak & Iron Brewing Co., 18 Red Spring Road. The public is invited.
Panelists will talk about their stories and experiences at this family-friendly event, where beer and soda will be available for purchase along with food from Tres Latinas.
Chamber to hold Networking Mixer
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Mixer Wednesday, March 29, at STACKS restaurant, 122 Washington St.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers and includes appetizers and beverages and raffles for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
CLM offers scholarships
DERRY — The Center for Life Management announces scholarship opportunities for graduating high school seniors, staff and supportive employment clients.
Open to graduating high school seniors from Atkinson, Chester, Danville, Derry, Hampstead, Newton, Plaistow, Pelham, Salem and Windham, who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree from an accredited post-secondary school in the fields of counseling, developmental disabilities, nursing, social work or psychology.
Students pursuing trade, vocational or certification training programs leading to careers in health care and wellness are also eligible.
For CLM clients enrolled in the CLM Supportive Employment Program, a scholarship is available to pursue either education or career advancement certifications.
CLM staff members are eligible to apply for the Professional Staff Scholarship Award. CLM staff members with a dependent, graduating high school senior are also eligible.
Application deadline is March 31.
For eligibility requirements and more information visit centerforlifemanagement.org/careers/scholarship or email scholarship@clmnh.org.
Art exhibition planned
LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. will host its next exhibition, works of the Lawrence-based Asociacion Carvalalesca de Massachusetts, beginning April 6 at 6 p.m. The organization’s yearly block party is planned for Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about classes, exhibits, and donating visit essexartcenter.org.
Essex Art Center classes, workshops
LAWRENCE — The Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. is accepting registrations for its spring classes and vacation workshops. Dozens of art classes are available for adults and youths.
For a list of classes/workshops along with dates and times visit online at canvas.essexartcenter.org/classes.
Boys & Girls Club members tour Statehouse
HAVERHILL — Over the last six weeks, members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s Teen Center worked with Harvard Law School students as part of their “Students Speak” initiative, which helps teens understand how to advocate for themselves in schools.
Two of the six participating teens from the club testified at the Massachusetts State House as part of the Students Speak Legislative Briefing held on March 7. They spoke on the issues they face in schools such as diversity, inclusion and student violence. Their testimonies were read in front of the Legislature in hopes to continue funding the Massachusetts Safe and Supportive Schools Initiative.
During their visit, the teens had a chance to meet with Haverhill representatives Andy Vargas and Ryan Hamilton, and also toured the State House.
For more information on getting involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, contact Maria Rodriguez at 978-374-6171 or mrodriguez@haverhillbgc.org.
