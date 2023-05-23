KINGSTON — The recreation department will hold an '80s night on Thursday, June 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Draft House, 22 Main St.
There will be music and karaoke, giveaways and a contest for best '80s outfit.
Those interested must register for the event, which is capped at 100 people. Pre-register with Paul Butler by email at kingston.recreation24@gmail.com or call 603-531-3337
Danville holds town-wide yard sale in July
DANVILLE — A town-wide yard sale will take place on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.
Registration is now open and the cost is $10 to sign up and be included on map. Applications are due by June 15.
Applications are available at Danville Town Hall, 210 Main St, or at townofdanville.org.
Rotarians to honor veterans
DERRY — The Derry Rotary and Derry Village Rotary clubs will join together for the 2023 Veterans Recognition Dinner at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Derry on Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m. at 40 E Derry Road.
The annual veterans salute dinner returned in 2022 after two years due to the pandemic.
Veterans and their guests representing all conflicts from World War II up to the present are invited to attend.
Most of the guests will come primarily from the Derry and Londonderry areas, but no veteran will ever be turned down.
In addition to a steak tip, chicken tip and shrimp dinner, each veteran attending will receive a gift as a thank you for their service.
Veterans are asked to call the Boys & Girls Club at 603-434-6695 to RSVP for the event, which is open to veterans in Derry and surrounding communities and a guest.
Conservation Commission discusses benefits of tree cutting for wildlife
ATKINSON — The Conservation commission will make presentation on why cutting trees improves wildlife habitats on Sunday, June 4, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
This will be an educational walk through Atkinson's Caroline Orr Town Forest led by Consulting Forester Charlie Moreno.
Participants should wear comfortable shoes and bring bug spray.
For more information, contact Paul Wainwright at conservation@atkinson-nh.gov or call 603-362-6589.
Learn how to write family stories
PLAISTOW — The library and Plaistow Historical society will hold an interactive workshop on penning family stories on Tuesday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 85 Main St.
The workshop, led by Maura MacNeil, explores the human instinct to tell life stories and what memories are carried throughout life to be told over and over.
Participants will explore the themes of family, memory and place through sample narratives and a series of short writing exercises to gain perspectives on how to preserve their own personal, generational, and communal history.
Those interested should register at plaistowlibrary.com.
Register for Plaistow Old Home Day road race
PLAISTOW — Registration is open for Plaistow's annual Old Home Day 5K Race which takes places on Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at Plaistow Town Hall, 145 Main St.
Register in person registration on the day of the race, Sat., June 17 at 7:30 a.m. at Town Hall.
Online registration at running4free.com/racedetails.aspx?raceid=93 will close on June 16.
This is a runner friendly course and will be well marked, with police escort and professional timing.
Plaistow Lions Club will sponsor the race. All proceeds benefit the Plaistow Lions power pack program. This puts food in the hands of school children on Fridays to carry them through the weekend
For more information, please call Bob Fairhurst at 603-401-8321 or email at boblisa01@comcast.net.
