KINGSTON — South Shore Outboard Association will hold the Kingston Sprint Cup Invitational, Granite State Title Series from Sept. 23-24.
The event will feature small outboard hydroplane racing in a tribute to racing legends from the sport’s golden era in the 1960s and 1970s.
“It’s a fun spectator event that is very family-friendly and the racers and crew are all so welcoming ,” said Martha Cummings, executive director of the New Hampshire Boat Museum, which helps to promote the event.
Cummings said she is also hopeful that nature cooperates, as the two previous races in the Granite State Title Series were canceled due to weather.
For more information, visit southshoreoutboard.com.
Create a fall centerpiece
SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club will host Heidi Corson of Down to Earth Garden Shop in Kingston as she demonstrates how to create autumn-themed centerpieces on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Edward C. Garvey Recreation Facility, 25 Pheasant Run Drive.
The program is free and open to the public.
The Sandown Garden Club is a volunteer, non-profit organization which meets on most first Mondays of the month from March to November. New members are always welcome. For more information on membership and upcoming events, visit sandowngardenclub.org.
Photographer to share Ukraine stories
PLAISTOW — Renowned photographer, storyteller and New Hampshire resident Patrick Patterson will be at the Plaistow Library, 85 Main St., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. to share photographs and survivor narratives of Ukrainians who have lived under Russian occupation.
Patterson’s journey began in March of 2022 when he traveled to Medyka, a small Polish village situated on the Ukraine border. After documenting one of the largest refugee crises since WWII, Patterson relocated to Ukraine to shed light on the experiences of Ukrainians living under Russian occupation.
Patterson has witnessed the best and worst of humanity, having spent over a year living in war-torn Ukraine.
His impactful work has garnered recognition both in the United States and internationally.
Space is limited. Visit plaistowlibrary.com or call 603-382-6011 to reserve a spot. For more information, visit williampatrickphotography.com.
Club to host open house
NEWTON — Country Pond Fish and Game Club will host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 82 Pond St.
The public is welcome and all ranges will be open to the public. All visitors must sign a liability waiver on arrival.
For more information, contact Sharon Theobald at 603-374-8061 or email openhouse@cpfgc.com.
See the night sky in a new light
DERRY — The night sky will be the focus in September at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway, and the Taylor Library, 49 East Derry Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
The two-part program, led by the New Hampshire Astronomical Society, will teach visitors about the different stars and planets visible at this time of year, then will host a night sky watch the following night.
For more information, visit derrypl.org.
