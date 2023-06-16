LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club recently gifted $3,000 to the New England Hoops Academy.
Located in North Andover, the academy promotes academic success, community service and mentorship, using the game of basketball as a motivating tool to connect with youth the organization serves. The foundation of the program is to teach student athletes the importance of possessing the same work ethic in the classroom as they do on the basketball court.
The organization serves boys and girls ages 8 to 14 who primarily reside in the Merrimack Valley.
Visit online at newenglandhoopsacademy.com.
Reading Frederick Douglass Together
HAVERHILL — Whittier’s Birthplace in partnership with the Buttonwoods Museum will present “Reading Frederick Douglass Together” on Monday, June 19 (Juneteenth), at 6 p.m. The event will feature a public reading of Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”
Parking is available on a designated field. Please wear footwear suitable for walking on grass and dirt. In the event of heavy rain, this event will be virtual.
Members of the community who are interested in reading a section of the address are asked to email info@buttonwoods.org or kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org.
Copies of the address will be available to all attendees, in English and in Spanish. This program is supported by a grant from Mass Humanities.
Art on display
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents “A Point of View,” a collection of work by NAA artist Vivien Colon Lebron on display and available for purchase until Aug. 2 at Metzy’s Cantina, 5 Boston Way. An online gallery for “A Point of View” is also available at newburyportart.org.
Drawing inspiration from quintessential New England scenes, Lebron incorporates visual elements that pay homage to the region’s rich cultural history. From the lively coastal scenes that capture the essence of bustling harbors to the vibrant depictions of city life, these works evoke a sense of familiarity and nostalgia, resonating deeply with both local residents and visitors alike.
More information is available at newburyportart.org.
Free lecture on shoemaking
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will present cordwainer Sarah Guerin who makes boots by hand in a replica Ten Footer Shoe Shop on Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. Guerin uses traditional hand-tools to create boots from raw materials, using techniques that are centuries old and passed down from maker to maker, working much like the men in these old shops.
She will discuss the Ten Footer Shop, how shoes are made by hand, and talk about what conditions in work spaces were successful at different points in time.
This lecture is free to attend and is funded by the Haverhill Cultural Council. Registration is not necessary.
