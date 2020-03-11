Known criminal faces 19 charges

LONDONDERRY — A 32-year-old woman with a notable criminal history in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested this week for a string of thefts in Londonderry, police records show.
Katie Jean Regan, 57 Pear Tree Road, Haverhill, faces 19 charges after being linked to thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from Right Space Storage, according to Londonderry police Lt. Patrick Cheetham.
Regan would cut locks off storage units, take items, then secure the units with different locks, investigators wrote in an arrest report.
“Katie would store the stolen items in a storage unit at the same storage unit facility," the report states.
Hampstead police said a search of Regan’s car turned up 75 padlock keys, which they confiscated as evidence.
The charges against Regan include nine counts of criminal mischief/vandalism, six counts of theft, two counts of theft from a building, a count of criminal trespass and a count of criminal mischief.
Police say Regan's criminal history dates to 2000, when she was 12 years old. Court officials have said in recent years that she has a known addiction to heroin.
The investigation leading to Regan's arrest this week was lengthy, Cheetham, said.
Londonderry police were first called to the storage facility at 7 Mohawk Drive in March 2019, after a woman who rented space there called to say her unit was broken into and items were missing, according to an arrest warrant.
The woman told police clothes, shoes, jewelry, a professional camera, home goods and college textbooks worth a total of $15,131 were taken.
Hampstead police were investigating similar thefts about the same time and called Londonderry investigators in April 2019 to say that Regan had been caught stealing from a storage facility there, the report states. Within months, investigators compiled a list of people in both towns who'd reported similar thefts.
In some cases, Regan left behind personal items stolen from another storage unit, such as a passport, tax and billing paperwork, and birth certificates, investigators said. Police said some of the items were found in a garage at 57 Pear Tree Road, where Regan lives with her boyfriend.
Lengthy record
Massachusetts court records show 14 cases against Regan, three of which remain open because she is on probation until 2022.
Regan made headlines in 2014 for breaking into the Haverhill Elks Lodge through the ceiling to steal money. Police charged her with breaking and entering, and larceny over $250 after she got away with $500.
A bar manager showed police security footage in which a woman dressed in a dark shirt or sweatshirt and jeans jumped down onto the bar from a suspended ceiling and then placed a bar towel on her head in an apparent effort to hide her identity. The woman then took a bag of money before leaving.
An Elks employee who reviewed the footage told police the woman in the video resembled Regan.
The bar manager told police Regan had been fired from her job there months earlier for stealing money.
Regan pleaded guilty in that case, according to court records, and was sentenced to nine months in prison. She was put on probation until July 2021.
Court officials said during a hearing that she has a serious addiction to heroin.
She is also on probation until 2022 for unrelated cases in Massachusetts in which she had ammunition without proper licensing and received stolen property, according to court records.
N.H. crimes
Regan has also been in trouble in New Hampshire since 2000.
Court documents show that Regan, who once lived in Manchester, has faced charges in 18 cases in New Hampshire.
Details of the earliest case, from when Regan was 12, are not available because she was a minor at the time.
One of her most notable New Hampshire arrests came in 2012, when she chatted with a woman leaving a Plaistow grocery store and helped her load groceries into her trunk before snatching the woman's purse and running off.
A Samaritan saw what happened and trapped Regan, then 24 years old and already a convicted felon, between two cars. Regan was armed with a knife, which the Samaritan grabbed along with the stolen purse.
According to court records, Regan pleaded guilty to criminal threatening, theft and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon in that case.
She was sentenced to New Hampshire state prison, according to records, and has been involved in seven criminal cases since.
Regan’s latest case out of Londonderry will be heard in Rockingham Superior Court.