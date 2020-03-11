LONDONDERRY — A 32-year-old Haverhill, Massachusetts, woman with a notable criminal history in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested this week for a string of thefts in Londonderry, police records show.
Katie Jean Regan, 57 Pear Tree Road, Haverhill, faces 19 charges after being linked to thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from Right Space Storage, according to Londonderry police Lt. Patrick Cheetham.
The charges include nine counts of criminal mischief/vandalism, six counts of theft, two counts of theft from a building, a count of criminal trespass and a count of criminal mischief.
Police say Regan's criminal history dates back to 2000, when she was 12 years old. Court officials have said in recent years that she has a known addiction to heroin.
Cheetham said the investigation leading up to her arrest this week was lengthy.
An arrest warrant explains that Londonderry police were first called to the 7 Mohawk Drive storage facility in March 2019, after a woman who rented space there called to say her unit was broken into and items were missing.
The woman told police that clothes, shoes, jewelry, a professional camera, home goods and college textbooks worth a total of $15,131 were taken.
Hampstead police were experiencing similar thefts nearby about the same time, and called Londonderry investigators in April 2019 to say Regan was caught in the act stealing from a storage facility there, the report reads.
Within months, investigators said they compiled a list of people in both towns who reported similar break-ins and thefts.
Londonderry investigators wrote in the arrest report that Regan’s pattern of theft included cutting locks off storage units, taking items, and securing the units on her way out with a different lock.
Hampstead police said they executed a search warrant of Regan’s car and found 75 padlock keys, which they confiscated as evidence.
The Londonderry arrest report explains, “Katie would store the stolen items in a storage unit at the same storage unit facility.”
Police said in some cases, Regan left behind personal items stolen from another unit, including a passport, tax and billing paperwork, and birth certificates in one instance.
Police said some of the stolen items were found in a garage at 57 Pear Tree Road, where Regan lives with her boyfriend.
Massachusetts court records show 14 cases against Regan, three of which remain open because she is on probation until 2022.
Regan made headlines in 2014 for breaking into the Haverhill Elks Lodge through the ceiling to steal money. Police charged her with breaking and entering and larceny over $250 after she got away with $500.
The bar manager showed police security footage in which a woman dressed in a dark shirt or sweatshirt and jeans jumps down onto the bar from a suspended ceiling and then places a bar towel on her head in an apparent effort to hide her identity. The woman then takes a bag of money before leaving.
A lodge employee who reviewed the security footage told police the woman in the video resembled Katie Regan.
The bar manager told police that Regan was fired from her job at the lodge months earlier for stealing money.
Regan pleaded guilty in the case, according to records, and was sentenced to nine months in prison. She was then put on probation until July 2021. Court officials said during a hearing that Regan has a serious addiction to heroin.
She is on probation in Massachusetts until 2022 for unrelated cases in which she had ammunition without proper licensing and received stolen property, according to records.
Regan has also been in trouble in New Hampshire since 2000.
Court documents show that Regan, who once lived in Manchester, has been a defendant in 18 New Hampshire criminal cases.
Details of the earliest case, from when Regan was 12, are not available because she was a minor at the time.
One of her most notable New Hampshire arrests is from 2012, when she chatted with a woman leaving a Plaistow grocery store and helped her load groceries into her trunk before snatching her purse and running off.
A good Samaritan saw what happened and was able to trap Regan — 24 years old at the time and already a convicted felon — between two cars.
She was armed with a knife, which the Samaritan was able to grab along with the stolen purse.
According to court records, Regan pleaded guilty to criminal threatening, theft and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon in that case.
She was sentenced to New Hampshire state prison, according to records, and has been involved in seven criminal cases since.
Regan’s latest case out of Londonderry will be heard judge in Rockingham Superior Court.