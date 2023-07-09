METHUEN — Krystle Clear Beauty, a beauty salon that offers skin care and makeup artistry along with Tarot card readings, will be opening at its new location at 236 Pleasant St., Suite 22, on July 24.
Local artists who would like to exhibit their work in the salon should contact owner Krystle Barnaby at 603-262-0902 or by emailing krystleclearbeauty@iCloud.com.
Lawrence firm, Hispanic Market Solution, honored with SBA award
BOSTON — The Small Business Administration has named Hispanic Market Solution of Lawrence its 2023 Minority Owned Small Business of the Year for Massachusetts.
The company earned recognition for providing solutions to support Hispanic market penetration to organizations working on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
Joseph Bevilacqua, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, nominated the company and its CEO, Eduardo Crespo, for the honor.
“Eduardo Crespo has been a vital link for Hispanic market brand expansion and a pioneer in our region for more than two decades,” said SBA District Director Robert Nelson. “Throughout his career, Eduardo has demonstrated a relentless spirit to serve his community as a people connector, finding opportunities and advocating for civil rights on behalf of his community.”
Since immigrating from Ecuador as a teenager – Crespo, an entrepreneurial self-starter, created several companies and spearheaded new initiatives throughout his career.
His communications career began when he founded Latin Hit Parade, a pioneering Spanish-language radio program serving Massachusetts listeners, according to the SBA.
Crespo founded Hispanic Market Solution in 2008 when he saw an opportunity to address a growing demand in corporations, nonprofits, and businesses seeking strategies to penetrate Hispanic and Latino markets.
Wylde & Lowe Salon opens
ANDOVER — Longtime Andover hair stylist Sarah Sheppard announced she is opening her new Wylde & Lowe Salon at 63 Park St. on July 1.
She named the salon after her daughters Harlowe, 7, and Wylder, 4.
Sheppard said she and her assistant are taking appointments for stylings along with three independent stylists in her new shop. Five stylist chairs are still available for lease.
“Wylde and Lowe, once my dream, is now my reality with an open invitation to any stylist looking to increase their knowledge in fashion, hair, and makeup, as well as any stylist who is looking for a beautiful place with a positive atmosphere to service their clients,” Sheppard said. “I want stylists to have a creative space and the technical support that allows them to represent their own brands, sell products that they believe in, and a place to hold educational events.”
She said her new salon space has beautiful windows, lots of space and cheerful décor.
For more information contact Sheppard at sarah@wyldeandlowe.com or call 978-494-0424.
Networking Breakfast at Smolak Farms is Monday
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast under the tent at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., on Monday, July 10, from 8 to 9:15 a.m.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers and includes coffee, breakfast, Smolak's famous cider doughnuts, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Networking mixer at Lowell Five Bank is Wednesday
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Mixer Wednesday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lowell Five Bank, 498 Chickering Road. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes appetizers and beverages and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
North Andover company announces growth
NORTH ANDOVER — DataPivot Technologies, a data protection, cloud, and security solutions provider located at 16 High St., Suite 201, announced it achieved 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022 and a 70% increase in its customer base in the last three years. Company officials said the results point to rapid growth, a customer-focused team with deep industry expertise, and responsible investment for sustainable growth.
DataPivot works with well-known, large and mid-sized clients throughout the United States serving all major industries including manufacturing, media and entertainment, banking, pharma, health and medical, legal, telecommunications, education, and more. The recent company growth has been fueled by both large and small transactions with new customers and with ongoing existing customer engagements.
“DataPivot has officially hit critical mass and the roots have really taken hold on what we started in 2015,” said Giles Westie, founder and president. “We’ve cracked the code on product-market fit and our custom data protection solutions are being selected in a very competitive marketplace. We win predominantly because we are in tune with business requirements, have a superior value proposition, and deliver for our clients.”
DataPivot Technologies, an award-winning Data Center and Cloud Technologies solutions provider with a focus on data protection and security, delivers on a client-centric approach with an emphasis on customer service, accountability, and technical expertise. For more information visit datapivottech.com.
Women in Business luncheon
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business luncheon Wednesday, July 19, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the China Blossom Restaurant, 946 Osgood St. Featured speaker is Tricia Sabulis, vice president of the A.P. Michaud Insurance Agency.
Cost is $28 for members and $38 for non-members and includes a hot buffet and soft drinks.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Granite City Electric Supply opens
METHUEN — Granite City Electric Supply Company recently opened a new branch location at 14 Aegean Drive.
The company, which has 30 locations in six states, has been in business for 100 years and serves electrical contractors as well as residential, commercial and industrial customers. Their many categories of products include lighting, generators, wire, cords and cables, builders’ products, wiring devices and data/telecom equipment.
The Methuen location is a 95,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution facility housing about $10 million in inventory, said Lisa Matz, senior marketing manager.
“This is key to Granite City Electric’s expansion in the North Shore area,” she said.
