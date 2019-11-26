SALEM, N.H. — Outdoor retailer L.L.Bean will soon be part of Tuscan Village, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from the company.
Doors are set to open for the approximately 15,000-square-foot recreation retailer in fall 2020. The store will employ 50 people who will equip customers with merchandise, as well as skills and knowledge to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.
At previous events, Joe Faro, founder of Tuscan Brands, has hinted that an outdoor retailer would have a prime lake-side location that will allow for "experiential retail." Inside Tuscan Village's 170-acre development there is a small lake that previously held fish, Faro has said. That is where the outdoor retailer will offer customers the opportunity to try out paddle sports equipment like paddle boards and kayaks, according to the release.
"The Merrimack Valley has outstanding outdoor recreation opportunities, as well as people who love to get out and enjoy the outdoors in their everyday lives," said Greg Elder, retail vice president at L.L.Bean. "Salem is an ideal location for us, situated among residential communities and near the gateway to adventures in the White Mountains. We're eager to help people get outdoors, from the backyard to the backcountry."
The Tuscan Village location will be the second L.L.Bean store offering this type of retail experience, according to a press release. Plans include Outdoor Discovery Programs to where customers can learn skills and try new outdoor activities.
Other L.L.Bean locations in New Hampshire include West Lebanon, and outlet stores in Concord, Nashua, North Conway, and North Hampton. The closest retail location to southern New Hampshire is currently in Burlington, Massachusetts.
"We are ecstatic about the partnership we have established with L.L.Bean at Tuscan Village," Faro said. "The L.L.Bean team shares our vision and belief that experiential retail in a true mixed use environment is the direction of place-making in retail real estate."