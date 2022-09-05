LAWRENCE — Bread & Roses Heritage Festival organizers recalled the resolve of 1912 textile mill strikers and forged ahead with the Labor Day celebration – in spite of stormy weather – moving forums, workshops, information booths, music and art from outside to inside.
Festival attendees were on the same wavelength Monday.
They arrived as steadily as the rainfall between noon and 5 p.m., numbering about 1,400 visitors to the two main venues: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., and Imagina Essex, 236 Essex St.
“We were thrilled with the turnout, and I’m kind of in shock,” said the festival’s president, Elizabeth Pellerito, as the curtain closed on the event.
The state park’s three floors, once a boarding house for factory workers, were alive with their spirit all afternoon in talks, workshops, forums and the center’s permanent collection of labor-oriented exhibits.
A few blocks away, energy flowed as eight acts performed on the Imagina Essex stage.
Each location drew an estimated 600 to 700 visitors, said Pellerito, director of the Labor Education Program at UMass Lowell.
The festival celebrates Lawrence’s textile strike of 1912 and the Immigrant City’s vibrant culture. It typically draws a few thousand visitors to Campagnone Common on a sunny day.
Only one Bread & Roses festival has been postponed in the event’s nearly four decades, that one during the 1990s, said Phyllis Tyler, a longtime festival organizer who has attended every one of the festivals.
Wednesday’s edition of The Eagle-Tribune will report on festival particulars, with additional photos and a video.
