Lancer band ready for Big Apple performances

LONDONDERRY — Giant plastic totes lined one wall at Londonderry High School Sunday afternoon, filled to the rims with various small snack-size offerings for hundreds of hungry students.
Nearby, student musicians were brushing up on their percussion skills while outside, marching band members took to the parking lot near the high school gym to maneuver and rehearse those lineup skills and parade moves.
These were finishing touches for upcoming trips to Washington, D.C. and New York City, where band members, staff and chaperones will be part of St. Patrick's Day activities including parades in each city, along with a Symphonic Band performance at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York.
The Londonderry High School Lancer Marching Band is well known for its years of performances, including appearances in two presidential inaugural parades, two Citrus Bowl parades, the Miss America program parade, and five trips to Pasadena for the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.
And during the upcoming trip, students also participating in the select 60-member Symphonic Concert Band will perform at Carnegie Hall, after being accepted to be part of the New York Invitational Music Festival on March 16.
That performance coincides with the tour this week that will also give student band members opportunities to march in both St. Patrick's Day parades.
"We are very fortunate that the dates line up so that all of these performances could happen in one trip," Music Director Serge Beaulieu said in a press release.
On Sunday, while students were marching around the school campus and practicing indoors, chaperones and band parents were busy organizing all the last minute details prior to the band departure Friday, March 13.
That includes making sure all of the familiar bright blue and white Lancer band uniforms were ready, along with getting students ready to go.
More than 200 student musicians will make the trip, along with about 30 chaperones, all paying for their own trips, and with students raising money through fundraising efforts and other support.
Jenn Ganem will be part of the chaperone team and also has a student in the band making the trip. She said it's a big organization getting everything in place to make this trip and takes many hands to make things run smoothly.
"It takes a village to go," Ganem, also a Londonderry School Board member, said.
Several trucks will be loaded up this week in preparation for the early departure on March 13. The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Washington, D.C. is March 15. The New York City parade is March 17.