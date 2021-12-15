LAWRENCE — They kept the cup.
Students in Lawrence High School’s Lancer Battalion were victorious over the weekend in a final Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps competition at Revere High School.
Through the competitions, Lawrence High JROTC members defended their possession of the Governor’s Cup. In 2019, they were named “Keeper of the Cup,” said Army Sgt. Major Paul Ronan, JROTC instructor.
The Governor’s Cup remains in the Lancers’ possession after Saturday’s victory in Revere.
“When Lawrence was named the winner of the Governor’s Cup a roar of excitement could be heard for miles,” Ronan said.
The competitions have included an armed division, with rifles, and an unarmed division, without rifles.
High schools across the state which have JROTC were included in the competitions, Ronan said.
Senior cadet Katherine Ucles, the Cadet Battalion Commander, could not be more proud of her cadets and the hard work they put in over the last 4 months, Ronan said
Some 250 Lawrence High students are involved in JROTC, through which they get structure, coaching and mentorship.
Lawrence JROTC students also worked as volunteers in the Mill City Relay, a road race from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Lawrence on Dec. 5. The students helped runners cross roads.
