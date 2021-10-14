LAWRENCE –- Drivers should expect lane closures on the I-495 lower-level bridge overnight Friday.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be implementing overnight lane closures on the I-495 lower-level bridge from 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, through 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
"Lane closures for I-495 northbound and southbound are necessary to allow crews to safely and effectively perform construction operations to rehabilitate the lower level of the bridge," according to an announcement.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution, officials said.
Also, MassDOT said all scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
