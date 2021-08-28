LAWRENCE — Drivers are being warned of lane closures on the lower level of the double-decker bridge that crosses the Merrimack River in Lawrence during overnight hours from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3
State transportation officials said lanes will be closed on the lower levels of the bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning starting Wednesday evening, Sept. 1, and ending Friday morning, Sept. 3.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.