Expect night and early morning delays and detours this week at the Interstate 495 bridges in Haverhill as the $102 million new construction and widening project enters its last 12 months.
The lane and ramp closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between exits 106 and 107 from Sunday, July 10 to Thursday, July 14 on the following schedule, says MassDOT:
Lane closures
Northbound — Sunday, double left lanes; and Monday and Tuesday, double right lanes
Southbound — Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, double right lanes; and Monday and Tuesday, double left lanes.
Ramp closures
Exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Avenue to I-495 northbound will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Exit 107 off-ramp from I-495 northbound to Route 110/113 (River Street) will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Exit 107 on-ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound will be closed on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
Exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Ave to I-495 southbound will be closed on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Exit 106 off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Industrial Ave will be closed on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The work includes paving and striping.
SPS is the project builder
Look for signs indicating lane closures and detours.
Police details will be on site. Drivers are advised to slow down and be careful.
The project started in August 2018. The bridge was deemed deficient and plagued by potholes and chunks falling into the Merrimack River.
The wider lanes and improved alignment will improve traffic flow and safety, improve drainage and protect the piers, among other improvements.
For information on traffic conditions, travelers can Dial 511 and select a route, follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT and download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app.
