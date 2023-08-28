LAWRENCE — As the Sept. 19 preliminary election approaches, City Council President Marc Laplante prevailed in his questioning of challenger Gerimundy Rosario’s nomination papers this week.
The Board of Registrars determined the Rosario campaign failed to notarize its nomination papers as required by law, and therefore Rosario did not qualify to have her name included on Sept. 19 election ballot.
Candidates are required to get 50 certified signatures to get on the ballot.
“While it is troubling that the Rosario campaign did not follow the city’s law on notarizing its nomination papers, what was more troubling to me was the widespread forging of voters’ names,” said Laplante. “Regardless of the failure to notarize, I am confident that the Rosario campaign would not have achieved the 50 certified signatures required to qualify for the preliminary ballot because of the unlawful signing of names and other ‘irregularities.’”
Rosario said she may appeal the Board of Registrar’s decision to the Secretary of State. She still plans to run against Laplante as a sticker candidate for the District F city council seat.
“I am not out,” she said.
And even if she does not get on the ballot for this election season, Rosario said she plans to run for local office in the future.
“All I want to do is work for the community which is something I’ve done for the past 26 years since I came here,” said Rosario, a native of the Dominican races.
Eufemia De La Cruz of 2 Museum Sq. is also running against Laplante, of 29 Durso Ave., for the District F seat.
Here’s a look at other local races:
Councilor At-Large: Incumbents Ana Levy, of 167 Prospect St., and Celina Reyes, of 78 Coolidge St., are challenged by Frederick Jonathan Diaz, of 19 Bailey St., Curtis Freeman, of 65 Railroad St., Wander Morel, of 24 East Laurel St., Marta Rentas, of 54 Hancock St., Doris Rodriguez, of 121 Stearns Ave., Jeovanny Rodriguez, of 32 Gale St., and Richard Russell, of 34 Cross St.
Councilor District A: Vladimir Acevedo, of 111 Union St., and Fidelina Santiago, of 20 Boehm St.
Councillor District B: Jessica Aquino, of 31 Bennington St., James Bresnahan of 144 Berkeley St., and Wendy Luzon, of 11 Albion St.
Councilor District C: Incumbent Gregory Delrosario, of 46 Juniper St., Franklin Espinosa, of 15 Worswick Terrace, and Jorge Gonzalez, of 31 Chelmsford St.
Councilor District D: Vivian Marmol, of 341 Water St., and Erving Severino, of 16 Washington St.
Councilor District E: Incumbent Stephany Infante, of 226 Mt. Vernon St., and Eric Machuca, of 76 Farley St.
School Committee District A: Myra Ortiz, of 45 Norris St.
School Committee District B: No candidates.
School Committee District C: Lenin Roa, of 36 Columbus Ave.
School Committee District D: Christian Jose Rodriguez, of 45 Floral St.
School Committee District E: Incumbent Patricia Mariano, of 28 Ridgewood Circle.
School Committee District F: Incumbent Jonathan Guzman, of 39 Lynn St.
Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee: Incumbents Zoila Disla, of 201 Olive Ave., and Leo Lamontagne of 10 Corbett Road, Julio Mejia, of 1088 Essex St., and Edison Mercedes, of 65 Coolidge St.
Important election dates coming up:
Saturday, Sept. 9 until 11 am to 5 pm, last day to register to vote in the preliminary election at election office at City Hall.
Tuesday, Sept. 12 until 5 pm, last day to submit an absentee ballot and early voting application to be mailed to voters for preliminary election.
Monday, Sept. 18 until noon, last day to request an absentee ballot application for “in person” voting for the preliminary election. Lawrence City Hall, room 4.
Tuesday, Sept 19. Municipal preliminary election, polls open from 7 am to 8 pm.
Saturday, Oct. 28 11 am to 5 pm, last day to register to vote in the city election at election office at City Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 31until 5 pm, Last day to submit an absentee ballot and early voting application to be mailed to voters for municipal election.
Monday, Nov. 6 at noon, last day to request an absentee ballot application for “in person” voting for the municipal election. Lawrence City Hall, room 4.
Tuesday, Nov. 7, municipal election, polls open from 7 am to 8 pm.
