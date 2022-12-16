LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena will be stepping away from City Hall starting Monday for a two-week holiday vacation to the Dominican Republic.
DePena was born in Miches, a town located in El Seibo province in the northeast coast of the DR, and still owns a home in the Caribbean country.
His wife, Dilenny, is from San Francisco de Macoris, DR, which is about four hours away, he said.
DePena said he plans to be away until Jan. 1.
In his absence and per the city charter, City Council President Marc Laplante will serve as acting mayor.
DePena is a father of seven and grandfather to 14.
A Seventh Day Adventist, DePena said he will spend his vacation with his family. They will attend a Christmas Mass, enjoy Christian music and an array of food, including chicken, turkey, rice, beans, lasagna and sweets, he said.
He said he'll be "dedicating his time to his family," during an interview late Friday afternoon with The Eagle-Tribune.
"Everybody just stays together," he said.
Laplante said he has some ribbon cuttings he will attend while DePena is away but otherwise anticipates a light schedule.
The role of an acting mayor is to be prepared for emergencies, such as in April, when an 8-alarm fire swept through six Crosby Street buildings while DePena was away.
Some 73 people from 17 families were displaced by the inferno. As many as 100 firefighters from Lawrence and 30 other communities from the Merrimack Valley and beyond fought the wind-driven blaze. No one was injured in the fire, which Laplante previously called “an Easter miracle.”
"If there is an emergency, I'm there," Laplante said.
