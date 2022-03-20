The last day at Cutter Sam’s Barber Shop will fall on April Fool’s Day, but that’s no joke.
In fact, Sandra “Sam” Monroe, who is hanging up her clippers after 48 years, has discovered that retiring is difficult.
“The other day, my customer came in from Plymouth for his last haircut,” she said. “I just started to cry. There’s a sense of loss to it. I know it’s time to go, but there’s a sense of loss.”
Monroe, who grew up in Tewksbury and Lowell, started cutting men’s hair in 1976 and has worked on Main Street in North Andover since 1978, either at Mal’s Barber Shop or her own place, Cutter Sam.
“It was all within a couple hundred feet of each other,” Monroe said. “I started with Mal’s from 1978 to 1989, then in ‘89 moved down the street a block and called it ‘Cutter Sam’s.’ I was there for 10 years. Those were tough profits. I went back to Mal’s after that for another 20 years, from 2000 to 2020.”
Then someone told her about 200 square feet that were available for rent in the rear of 133 Main St., and Cutter Sam’s was revived for one final spin.
“It was the perfect place for me to finish out my last two years of work before retirement,” she said.
After all this time many customers who have moved away, like the man from Plymouth, still travel back to see her.
“I have a guy that comes from Cumberland, Rhode Island; Harvard, Mass.; Mount Sunapee,” she said. “Old North Andover guys.”
For the last 25 years, her customers have also included Carl Yastrzemski, Hall of Fame baseball player and long-time captain of the Red Sox.
“He’s in every two weeks, comes in, hangs around for a few minutes, then off he goes,” Monroe said. “We just cut the gray (hairs), because right now, there’s only gray ones.”
She chose to cut men’s hair because she thought they would be less “fussy” about their appearance, and in general they are, Monroe said, although “there have been some extreme exceptions.”
Men’s hair styles were longer during the end of the disco era and into the 1980s, when customers were getting “perms and mullets and crazy cuts,” but “today it’s a little more simplified.”
Where older men prefer to have their hair cut with scissors, younger customers are apt to ask for clippers, and know which size blades they want the barber to use.
“If you wear your hair a little bit fuller, and you don’t want it touching your ears but you want to feel like you have some hair, then you want to get something done with shears,” Monroe said.
As much as her customers love the way she cuts their hair, they also come back to continue conversations that have been going on for decades.
“They would come in for the next haircut and have to fill me in on what’s happened since the last haircut,” Monroe said. “They weren’t always good stories. Sometimes they were sad, and these people are very much part of my family.”
It was that gift for connecting with people that first led Monroe to work as a barber, after a hair stylist suggested that she give it a try.
“He looked at me and said, you should go to barber school, you have a great personality,” Monroe said.
The tuition in Boston was $1,000, and Monroe struggled to come up with half of that after winning a grant. Six and a half months later she passed the written and practical exams and went to work at a barber shop in Wilmington, where she made $49 a week.
But during her first week at Mal’s, when haircuts were $3 and “every chair was full all day, every day,” Monroe made $169. There were three chairs when she started, and the number eventually doubled, while Monroe would sometimes give 25 haircuts in a day.
“It was exhausting,” Monroe said. “The people never stopped.”
That may have been partly due to the fact that owner Malcolm Norwood, Jr., who eventually sold his shop and died in 2021, only charged seniors $2.50 for a haircut if they came in before noon on weekdays.
“Mal caught a lot of hell about that senior discount,” Monroe said. “Other barber shops gave him a hard time, but he prevailed.”
There were 11,000 people in North Andover in 1978, Monroe said, and a bottle of Coke was 10 cents at the fire station downtown, which was always open for a game of ping pong. When her son was born, 41 years ago, she had a baby shower at Mal’s.
“The town’s people embraced me like godparents,” Monroe said. “I was a small part of their life, but they were a huge part of mine.”
Her conversations with customers often focused on the real estate market, after Monroe started a second career as a realtor, which will continue after her shop has closed.
But if any customers are at a loss for words in her current shop, the walls are covered with conversation starters in the form of memorabilia, entertaining posters and vintage items that Monroe bought at antique shops. She also has photos and shirts signed by Yastrzemski and his grandson, Mike, who plays for the San Francisco Giants.
“There’s a lot of funky stuff in here, and a lot of fun stuff,” Monroe said. “But really what made up my whole 45 years, the thing that was the best ever, the people in this town are fabulous. They were fabulous.”