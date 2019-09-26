HAVERHILL — The Essex National Heritage Trails and Sails is heading into its final weekend. On Friday and Saturday nights, join the Essex County Ghost Project for paranormal tours of the Hilldale Cemetery, one of the 13 "most haunted" graveyards in New England.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each night and tours start at 7:15 p.m. Please bring cameras and audio recorders.
A tour of the Linwood Cemetery hosted by Buttonwoods Museum tour guide Frank Jewett is Saturday. The tour, which includes stops at the graves of some of the most prominent people in Haverhill’s history, begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St. Please enter via John Ward Avenue.
A paranormal tour of the historic Duston Garrison House, lead by the Essex County Ghost Project, begins Saturday at 6:45 p.m.
Some of these events include walking, so please wear proper shoes. Donations are always accepted, but not required. These events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit TrailsandSails.org.
Photography exhibit
NEWBURYPORT — An exhibition of black and white photographs by Jeremy Barnard will be presented Oct. 2 to 27 at Sweethaven Gallery, 25L Inn St., Newburyport. Opening reception is Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served
More information is available by calling 978-465-7656 or online at sweethavengallery.com.
NECC celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
LAWRENCE — Northern Essex Community College is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of events, all of which are free and open to the public.
The celebration will highlight the cultures and contributions of American citizens who came from — or whose ancestors came from — Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.
There will be cultural conversations, a walking tour focused on Lawrence’s immigrant history, led by Northern Essex Professor Rich Padova; a poetry reading by the talented Dominican American poet, Diannely Antigua, who is a graduate of Northern Essex; a showing of the movie “Hailing Cesar” presented by the director, Cesar Chavez’s grandson, Eduardo Chavez, and more.
To learn more contact, Analuz Garcia, assistant director of community and international relations, agarcia@necc.mass.edu or 978-738-7423.
Chili cook off planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum will hold its 13th annual chili cook-off Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Organizers are looking for chili aficionados to compete and to sample.
Tasting and judging is from 6 to 8 p.m. Prizes will be given for best individual, best business, best firehouse, police and EMS entry, and best restaurant.
The event will include mystery balloons, a silent auction, cash bar, food concession for non-chili lovers, and door prizes.
The museum is at 75 Kenoza Ave.
For tickets, for more information, or to download an entry form, visit online at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or call Cynthia Graham at 978-994-1854 or Patricia Graham at 978-835-1565.
Haverhill Fire 5K set for Oct. 13
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011 will hold its fourth annual Haverhill Fire 5K race and walk Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11:30 to 3 p.m. This event is open to all ages and was originally scheduled to be held Sept. 21, but had to be postponed.
Meet at Smiths Tavern, 124 Essex St., and run a great course that includes the Bradford Rail Trail and downtown areas. All money raised supports the Hector Segura Memorial Scholarship. Segura, a private with the Haverhill Fire Department, died in the line of duty on May 23, 1990.
For registration information, visit on Facebook at Haverhill Fire Department Local 1011 under "Upcoming Events."
Grief support group forming
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice are offering a grief support group for adults who have lost loved ones who were veterans. The group will meet the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 17, at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. To register, contact Veterans Services at 978-374-2351, ext. 3932.