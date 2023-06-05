CONCORD — Spring leaf development on New Hampshire’s oak trees was severely affected by an unusually deep late-season frost on May 18, but it is unlikely the trees sustained permanent damage, according to the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands.
“Oak is particularly sensitive to frost during the two-week window after the buds break and that’s why it has adapted to ‘leafing out’ later than most trees in New Hampshire,” said Kyle Lombard, program director for the NHDFL’s Forest Health Program.
“The good news is that oak can lose these first leaves and put a second set out in the same year, so by July the oaks should look as they usually do.”
Oak leaf drop has been observed from Coös County all the way to Nashua. Current estimation is that more than 100,000 acres were affected by the cold snap.
The damage from the May frost should not be confused with oak wilt which is not active until mid-summer when mature oak leaves suddenly drop on a single tree.
Summer markets are back
EAST KINGSTON — The second annual summer market series will be held on Sundays, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 27 at East Kingston Public Library, 47 Maplevale Road.
Booths will include crafts, baked goods, artisan vendors, and, of course, seasonal produce.
Grand opening of pavilion
HAMPSTEAD —The Hampstead Public Library will hold a Community Pavilion grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9 Mary E. Clark Drive.
The pavilion project was made possible from grants, corporate donors and local residents.
Cake and refreshments will be served at the event.
Artisan market in Atkinson
ATKINSON —The Women’s Civic Club will host its spring artisan market on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
This event will be held rain or shine.
There will be handmade craft items from more than 75 craftsmen and local popular food vendors. The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club will have raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and music.
More information is available at awcc-nh.org or contact Rose Cavalear at 603-489-3486, rcavalear@awcc-nh.org or Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-401-4509, nytravers@awcc-nh.org.
Report wild turkey sightings
CONCORD —The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking for the public’s help in reporting wild turkey brood sightings this spring and summer through a survey on its website.
Report sightings by visiting https://forms.gle/LT7oewbq6Cx9hPGSA.
“The information participants provide helps us monitor the turkey population,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Turkey Project Leader Allison Keating. “This survey results in reports from all over the state and adds to the important information biologists gather to monitor the distribution, abundance, and productivity of wild turkeys.”
To learn more about the survey, visit wildnh.com/surveys/turkeybrood.html.
