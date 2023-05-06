HAVERHILL — With grant support, the nonprofit Latino Coalition of Haverhill is in the early stages of launching a new association for minority-owned small businesses.
The idea is to bring together the city’s estimated 50 to 100 minority-owned businesses to promote their goods and services, advocate for and assist them with applying for grants and other opportunities they may not be aware of, and assist them in cases where a language barrier prevents accessing available programs.
Kathy Rurak, secretary of the coalition’s board of directors, said the coalition sought a grant from the United Way of Massachusetts Bay to help minority-owned small businesses obtain financial support that may be available to help them, such as low-interest rate loans from organizations like Mill Cities Community Investments.
The Latino Coalition of Haverhill lists its goals as empowering and inspiring Haverhill Latinos to be active participants in every facet of the community, partnering with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and the city of Haverhill to explore the economic impact of Latino businesses in the city, and taking an active role in three major areas: small business support, civic engagement, and education.
“To get these small businesses to take the next step is a challenge to make a change, and with COVID it became obvious that many businesses received money but minority businesses I know of didn’t receive it,” Rurak said. “These businesses should be more seen in Haverhill and if there’s an event downtown they should be involved.”
Argenis Marte, 29, president of the coalition and owner of Jacqueline’s auto repair on Winter Street, said the $15,000 grant will cover hiring a part-time worker to visit businesses and encourage them to join the association. The person they’re looking to hire should have a good understanding of the Latino business community, its needs and barriers to growth, he said.
“We want minority-owned businesses to be part of us,” Marte said. “Our main mission is to empower residents to be active participants in the community.
“When we had our celebration in January to recognize our community accomplishments, eight minority-owned businesses joined with us to promote the event. We want more businesses to join with us. If they are having difficulty obtaining a permit from city hall we can assist with that, or if they are looking for a small business loan or are not aware of grants they can apply for, we can help with that too. We’re trying to be a hub for these businesses.”
He said the coalition’s board of directors hopes to hire a person with business skills, someone who has the time and also has some political knowledge and grant writing experience.
“We need to obtain more funding and hopefully it could lead to a full-time job,” he said.
Other projects
The coalition has, in the last few years, helped facilitate pandemic services available to families in need, encouraging and helping people to register to vote, and trying to recruit minority teachers for Haverhill’s schools. Most recently, the coalition has been encouraging residents to run for public office under the city’s new representation model.
A change in representation will begin with the 2023 municipal elections. Under the new system, voters will elect 11 councilors — one each to represent the city’s seven voting wards and four at-large councilors who will represent the city as a whole. Currently, the nine city councilors are all at-large.
The School Committee also increases to 11 members, one each to represent the city’s seven wards, three at-large members to represent the city as a whole and the mayor serving in the 11th seat as chair, per the city charter.
Municipal elections take place Nov. 7.
The United Way of Massachusetts Bay recently announced the first set of grant awards to local coalitions and grassroots organizations under the organization’s new approach to community impact as it seeks to build more equitable communities and advance economic opportunity. The first round of new strategic investments totaling $255,000 are being awarded to 17 organizations driving community action throughout the region, including the Latino Coalition of Haverhill.
The grants are intended to affect local change and expand one of the following four avenues to economic prosperity: economic inclusion and wealth building, early education and out-of-school time programs, education and career pathways for youth and young adults, and safe and stable housing. To apply, organizations needed to center their impact in at least one of United Way’s focus communities, share its vision of economic justice, and have BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and/or LGBTQIA+ leadership driving their work.
