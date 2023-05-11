HAVERHILL — More than 70 Haverhill residents attended a recent information workshop on changes to the city’s system of electing city council and school committee members. The event was hosted by the Latino Coalition of Haverhill and held May 7 at the Citizens Center.
Coalition President Argenis Marte told the crowd that the new system includes representation from each of Haverhill’s seven Wards and will offer a greater possibility for voices throughout our city to be heard and responded to.
City Clerk Kaitlin Wright manned a voter registration table along with Kay Green-Byrd and Herb Bergh.
State Rep. Andy Vargas said the Coalition is doing a great job educating and reaching out to the community about the changes.
“It’s going to take some time and there will be some bumps in the road as the city embarks on a new municipal election system, but this new system will be a tremendous asset to current and future Haverhill generations and those who wish to serve,” Vargas said.
Talk in Haverhill on Native American history
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a talk on 13,000 years of Native America history with Robert Goodby, professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University, Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. The lecture is sponsored by a grant from the Cummings Foundation. The museum is at 240 Water St. Access the museum via John Ward Avenue.
Groveland police officer graduates from police academy
GROVELAND 一 Police Chief Jeffery Gillen announced that Groveland Police Officer Daniel McDonald graduated from the MPTC Lynnfield academy on April 28, after completing the six-month training program.
McDonald, of Haverhill, began his career with the Groveland Police Department in July 2022 as a part-time officer and dispatcher, after obtaining his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Fitchburg State University.
McDonald is now a full-time officer for the town of Groveland and will be assigned to the overnight patrol shift.
“I am proud of Officer McDonald’s accomplishments and his commitment to serving the residents of Groveland,” Gillen said. “We are pleased to have him as a member of our team, and I wish him well as he starts this next chapter of his career.”
Spring Book Sale is Saturday in Groveland
GROVELAND — The Friends of the Groveland Library will hold their spring book sale Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the library, 185 Main St. Along with a variety of books, there will also be a raffle drawing for a gardening basket, which is on display inside the library. Tickets are $2 each or $5 for three. You can also bring your books to donate during the book sale. If you have 10 or fewer, bring them to the library at any time.
For more information about the Friends of the Groveland Library visit online at langleyadamslib.org/friends-of-the-groveland-library.
Free organ recital at Christ Church
ANDOVER — Christ Church will hold a free organ recital by Jeremy Bruns on May 21 at 4:30 p.m. at 33 Central St.
The recital will feature J. S. Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in A minor and Trio Sonata No. 6 in G Major and movements from Olivier Messiaen’s Ascension Suite.
Bruns has been featured on the radio show Pipedreams, BBC Radio and the Pro Organo label. He was worked as church musician in Boston, Pittsburgh and other locations.
Masks are recommended but not required.
