SALEM, N.H. — Childhood photos of some of Salem’s best community servants garnered laughter Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, as the organization honored local volunteers during its Annual Awards Celebration.
The event recognizes outstanding service, dedication, and commitment on behalf of the club.
One of the honorees, club Director of Development Denise Dolloff, received the Boys & Girls Club Professional of the Year award from the group's national organization.
Dolloff served as one of the main fundraisers for the Salem club’s newly renovated $560,000 indoor aquatics center, which reopened this summer.
A teary-eyed Dolloff thanked her team of coworkers and community partners who helped to make the center the special place it is.
“When you take it all into consideration, it is easy to see why it's successful — because of people like you and a team that is behind me at every event,” Dolloff said. “I happily accept this great honor on behalf of the team that helps me shine.”
As a former club attendee turned CEO, Marco Abreu also thanked everyone for being so generous with the club.
Award winners included:
- David DeVito of LL & S Inc., who received the Richard P. McCoy Service Award for outstanding support, service and commitment to the club.
- Club Athletic Director Austin Hamel was given the Stewardship Award for his dedication and service.
- Mike and Nicole Comerford of Premier Mortgage Lending won the Marketing & Communications Award for promoting the club and its mission.
- Paul Reitano collected the Volunteer of the Year award for his work with the wrestling program.
- Joanne Flynn received the Woman of the Year Award for her many years of service.
- Tommy Demers was given the President's Award for his work putting together the club's annual auction.
- Eric Leuteritz won the Be Great Award for his help with fundraising.
- Karen Cox, who teaches German and Spanish at Salem High, was named Educator of the Year.
- Douglas Devine received the Firefighter of the Year award for his exceptional service and dedication.
- Michael McCarthy was given the Police Officer of the Year award for exceptional community service and professional achievement.
For more information on how to get involved with the Greater Salem Boys & Girls Club visit salembgc.org.