DANVILLE — Authorities are at the scene of a home on Back Road, where a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to state and local officials.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and New Hampshire State Police are investigating and have determined the death is suspicious.
Danville police responded to a call at the house late Thursday evening. When they arrived, officers found the woman deceased.
An autopsy was slated for Friday. Authorities have not released the victim's name or any other information about the shooting.
This is a developing situation and will updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.