BOSTON — More than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government still isn't fully prepared for the next deadly disease outbreak.
That's according to a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers who've filed a proposal that would create a "Disease X" federal program to deal with "unknown viral threats" with the potential to create another pandemic.
The program, which would run by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, would authorize federal grants and cooperative agreements with private sector groups to accelerate the development of countermeasures for newly discovered viruses.
One of the bill's primary sponsors, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said despite the lessons of the pandemic there is still no "sustained funding, program, or strategy" focused on developing countermeasures to deal with newly emerging infectious diseases.
“It’s imperative that we not only learn the lessons from the mistakes made leading up to and during the pandemic but also take action to ensure we’re never caught flat-footed in our response to a future viral threat," she said in a statement. "With infectious disease outbreaks occurring at concerningly rapid rates, it’s incumbent on Congress to act swiftly and responsibly."
Trahan, co-founder of the bipartisan Congressional Pandemic Preparedness Caucus, said the proposal had drawn support from leaders and experts in academia, the health care industry, and think tanks, including Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
To be sure, the Biden administration says it has devoted federal money and resources in the wake of the pandemic to accelerate the development of new COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, to protect against the evolving nature of the virus and potential future viruses that may pose a threat.
One program, called Project NextGen, got underway in May with a $5 billion in funding to advance the pipeline of new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics into clinical trials.
The initiative is modeled on Operation Warp Speed, a Trump-era program that facilitated the rapid development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
But lawmakers argue that more preparations are needed, and say the proposed legislation would expand BARDA's mission by expanding its scope to facilitate public-private research and countermeasures for emerging viral pathogens.
"America was severely underprepared for the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring our need to proactively address future threats to better protect public health and save lives," Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, one of the bill's co-sponsor, said in a statement. "This legislation would pave the way for a more resilient and prepared nation."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.