BOSTON -- Lawmakers want more money from a pandemic stimulus package being debated on Beacon Hill to be diverted toward fixing aging outfalls that spew raw and partially treated sewage into the Merrimack River and other waterways.
Democratic House leaders unveiled a plan Monday to spend $3.65 billion in federal relief and surplus revenue to make major investments in housing, economic development, education, health care and the workforce to help buoy employees, businesses and communities hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal, which is expected to be taken up by the House of Representatives on Thursday, would be paid for with a combination of $2.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds and more than $1.15 billion surplus state tax revenue.
Tucked into the proposal is a plan to spend $100 million on water and sewer infrastructure upgrades, with a focus on addressing discharges from CSOs along rivers and waterways. The plan specifically mentions the Merrimack River.
But lawmakers from communities impacted by the combined sewer systems say the funding doesn't go far enough. They're seeking to divert a larger slice of the spending bill to dealing with the problem.
An amendment to the proposal, filed by Rep. Vanna Howard, D-Lowell, would divert an additional $300,000 specifically toward projects aimed at fixing CSO's along the Merrimack River.
Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, and other members of the Merrimack Valley delegation, filed several amendments seeking funding for specific CSO projects, including $2.5 million for Methuen for a mitigation project to reduce storm water that contributes to the overflows.
Campbell said the proposed amendments would fund shovel-ready projects, some of which are underway, but much more money will be needed.
"The infrastructure needs around this issue are very steep, so we're going to need more money going forward," she said.
To be sure, the $100 million in funding proposed as part of the House bill is less than a quarter of what Gov. Charlie Baker was seeking for CSO improvements as part of his proposal to spend $2.9 billion of the ARPA funds on key initiatives.
Baker wants to use $400 million for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades, including work that would cap CSOs along the Merrimack River.
John Macone, policy and education coordinator for the Merrimack River Watershed Council, said the House proposal falls short of what the environmental watchdog group was expecting.
"It's disappointing," he said. "We're talking about a quarter billion dollars in CSO projects in the Merrimack Valley alone, so $100 million isn't going to go far statewide."
But Macone noted that the attention being paid to the CSO issue from the highest echelons of state government bodes well for efforts to deal with the issue.
The Baker administration has made a major push to allocate the funds.
During a recent public hearing on the governor's $2.9 billion spending proposal, Environmental Secretary Kathleen Theoharides testified remotely from a combined sewer outfall in Lawrence.
"For communities like Lawrence, Haverhill and other cities and towns in the Merrimack watershed, this issue is about as urgent as it gets," she said.
Since May, more than 1 billion gallons of raw or partially treated sewage have flowed into the state's rivers from 229 active CSOs located in 19 communities, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Designed long before the Clean Water Act was written into law in the early 1970s, the treatment systems collect storm water in the same pipes as sewage and are designed to overflow when they become inundated, usually because of heavy rain.
The proposals are among more than 1,100 amendments filed to the House bill by lawmakers to meet a Tuesday deadline, most angling for a slice of the surplus and federal funds for local projects.
The House is scheduled to debate those amendments and vote on a final proposal during Thursday's session. The Senate is expected to release its own plan to spend the federal stimulus and surplus funds.
Macone noted that there are likely more federal dollars coming from Washington and that the state will still have more than $2.7 billion in leftover ARPA funds.
"There's still more money available," he said. "So we are hopeful that we can't get more funding through amendments to the bill, we're going to see a bigger boost in the next round."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com