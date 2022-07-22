BOSTON — A key Democratic-controlled legislative committee has rejected Gov. Charlie Baker's proposal to tighten the state's pre-detention bail laws to keep child rapists and other dangerous suspects locked up as they await trial.
Under the state's bail law, aggravated child rape is not an offense under which prosecutors can seek a so-called "dangerousness" finding so that someone may be held.
Baker wanted to change that with a raft of proposed changes to criminal justice law that would expand the list of offenses under which suspects can be kept in jail because of they pose a danger.
But on Friday, the Legislatures Judiciary Committee voted to send the bill to study, spelling its demise for the current two-year session.
Baker called the committee's rejection of the bill an "incomprehensible decision" that comes as an "insult" to survivors of physical and sexual abuse.
"The administration's bill would have closed loopholes in the criminal justice system, while the Legislature's decision protects abusers at the expense of survivors," he said.
Baker's proposal sought to expand a list of offenses that can provide grounds for a hearing on whether to keep someone in jail, or to let police detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant.
Under state law and a recent ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what’s likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
Baker’s plan proposes widening the list to include sex offenses against children, burglary, arson, and assault and battery, among other crimes.
Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have made a big push to get the legislation approved they prepared to leave office at the end of the year. They've held panel discussions across the state with victims who've talked about the physical and sexual abuse they — and in some case their children — have suffered.
Polito said the committee's decision to send the bill to study "ignores the survivors who came forward to share their personal stories and demonstrate how this bill would have made a difference."
Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, who has pushed to update the state’s pretrial detention law during his 20-year tenure as a state prosecutor, said he too is "deeply disappointed" the bill wasn't approved by the legislature.
A Blodgett spokeswoman said the DA "believes a strong case was made in favor of this bill and it’s outrageous that we still cannot ask a judge to consider dangerousness in a child rape case."
To be sure, the Democratic-controlled Legislature has focused in recent years on easing mandatory sentences for minor offenses as part of updates to the state’s criminal justice laws, and legislative leaders have been reluctant to take up proposals to increase penalties even for serious crimes.
Baker has filed similar "dangerousness" bills in the two previous legislative sessions but lawmakers have declined to take up the proposals.
He refiled the bill in December along with another proposal to improve domestic violence laws to make it a crime to post sexually explicit material without someone’s permission. That bill was approved by the House in May, but has languished in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn't have laws against "revenge porn," where adults post sexually explicit images of a former spouse or ex-partner on the internet to harass or embarrass them.
Even if Baker's dangerousness bill had cleared the Judiciary Committee, it's outcome was still uncertain with the July 31 legislative recess looming.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
