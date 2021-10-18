BOSTON -- Recovery high schools are helping hundreds of teens struggling with drug and alcohol addiction to get clean and sober, but advocates say more money and resources are needed to meet the growing demand.
A proposal heard on Monday by the Legislature's Education Committee would divert more state funds to students enrolled in the program, ensuring that they access to Chapter 70 education funds to pay for transportation to school and can high school graduation requirements as they continue with their recovery.
"Our Recovery High Schools are essential to promoting and preserving the well-being and education of Massachusetts adolescents recovering from substance use and dependency," said Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, the bill's primary sponsor. "Students in recovery face the dual challenge of succeeding in their courses, while maintaining recovery efforts."
The state spends an average of $11,448 per pupil a year under the foundation budget, a formula used to distributed Chapter 70 education funds. Districts with high percentages of students who are poor or in special education get more money. Under Lovely's plan, that money would be available to students in recovery schools and the per pupil expenditures recalculated annually.
Northshore Recovery High School Principal Michelle Lipinski told the panel that the costs of attending the schools such as transportation are often borne by parents.
"Our students travel extensively to come to school everyday, and some are in transit two hours each day just so they can attend a school where they feel safe addressing their substance abuse and mental health challenges," she told the panel.
The Beverly-based school, which serves about 30 communities in the North Shore Consortium, has has helped hundreds of students overcome addiction since it first opened in 2006, according to group.
Thirteen students, from Salem Marblehead and several other communities, graduated from the most recent program. Another 19 students are set to graduate this spring, Lipinski said.
She said many students have special education needs that "go beyond recovery and mental health support" so more resources are needed to meet those needs.
"These are complicated young people who require the support of a recovery high school," Lipinski said. "There is not a one-size-fits-all trajectory to recovery."
After several years of decline, opioid-related overdose deaths increased in Massachusetts during the pandemic.
There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 — a 5% rise over the previous year, according to state health data.
Besides the North Shore program, there are four other recovery high schools in Massachusetts -- in Boston, Springfield, Brockton and Worcester, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The recovery high schools are open to any Massachusetts student ages 14 to 21 who has been diagnosed with a substance use disorder or dependency.
The Legislature provided about $2.7 million in funding for the programs for schools in the current fiscal year's budget.
State education officials currently have no plans to expand the schools but are evaluating the outcomes of students to determine if they will expand them.
In a 2019 report to the Legislature, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the recovery schools are also helping students who are struggling academically because of addiction issues to complete high school.
"Many of these students have experienced a gap in their academic career because of time spent in treatment or missing school due to a substance use disorder and/or mental health crises," Riley wrote. "They are at risk of dropping out of high school or falling severely behind in their academics."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.