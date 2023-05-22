BOSTON — State lawmakers are pushing for more funding and changes in policy to help local governments afford the rising cost of building new schools and renovating existing buildings.
A nearly $56 billion budget expected to be taken up by the Senate next week includes hundreds of millions in new funding to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which reimburses cities and towns for a portion of the costs for new construction and school building renovation.
But lawmakers say more money is needed as persistent inflation continues to push up construction costs and eat away at existing state and local funding for the projects.
State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, has filed several amendments to the budget related to school construction, including a request for an additional $100 million dollars for the building authority. He said there are a number of schools in his district in “desperate” need of renovation, but the problem is statewide.
“The cost of these projects is going through the roof,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to help schools with these high costs.”
Finegold said the authority recently increased the reimbursement rate to a maximum of $390 per square foot, but the average cost of construction has risen to about $600 per foot.
“So in theory, if a community is getting a 60 percent reimbursement rate from the state, it’s really actually about 20 percent less than that,” he said. “These buildings are very expensive, and the added costs are falling on these communities.”
To be sure, the Senate budget calls for increase the annual cap on grants awarded by the building authority by $400 million, raising the total cap to $1.2 billion.
Senate Democrats are also proposing a policy change that would allow school districts to “look back” on projects by requesting additional funding from the authority after a project has been approved, which is currently prevented by state law. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is on board with the changes.
Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues told reporters at a budget briefing there are about 30 school projects which have seen collective costs rise by $300 million amid what he described as “COVID-related supply side inflation.” He said the additional funding and policy change would help the schools complete those projects.
The authority has published a school construction chart that details how much districts are paying for new schools and renovation projects, which in some cases have risen above $1,000 per square foot.
A $132 million project to build the new 1,000-student Oliver Partnership School in Lawrence is costing the state and local government $649 per foot, despite an 80 percent reimbursement rate from the authority.
In Peabody, major upgrades for William Welch Elementary School, a nearly $30 million project that broke ground last year, cost about $400 a square foot, according to the authority.
A $98 million dollar project in Swampscott to upgrade the Hadley Elementary School is costing about $507 a square foot, the data shows.
Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, said rising construction costs have prompted a number of communities to postpone or scale back school projects.
“It’s a huge problem,” he said. “The square footage costs have gone up dramatically, and it’s happened so quickly, that a lot of projects that were on the books and already in construction had to be scaled back because the communities couldn’t afford it. Many had to go back to their governing boards to ask for money.”
But that, too, has proven difficult with Proposition 2 1/2 requiring school districts to get local voter approval for overrides to raise school taxes, he said.
A source of funding that’s likely to provide additional dollars for new school building is the new millionaires’ tax, which is earmarked for transportation and education spending. The $100 million proposed in the House and Senate budgets would comes from that new 4-percent surtax on incomes above $1 million.
But Finegold said the state needs to start “thinking outside the box” to provide additional support for new school construction.
One of his amendments would exempt debt from school construction projects from provisions of Prop 2 1/2, if the community agrees to the changes and can’t otherwise get grant funding assistance from the state building authority.
“There is no building in any community that is more used on a daily basis than a school,” he said. “And if we want to give kids a 21st-century education, we need buildings to reflect that.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
