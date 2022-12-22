BOSTON — House Speaker Ron Mariano didn't face opposition for reelection this fall, but he still vastly outspent nearly every other lawmaker in the 160-member chamber.
The Quincy Democrat spent $260,644 from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 — a sizable chunk of the $192,106 that he raised during that time — according to disclosures filed with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Mariano, who has been House Speaker since 2020, was unopposed in the Sept. 1 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, didn't face any challengers, either, but she still spent nearly $311,416 over the past 11 months, according to filings.
Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means committee that controls the state budget, also didn't face any competition but still raised $346,963 and spent $226,362 during the past 11 months, campaign finance records show.
Three-quarters of the state Legislature — at least 150 lawmakers in both chambers -- cruised to reelection with no opposition.
Few incumbents faced challengers in the primary, either.
Overall, lawmakers who didn't face opposition spent about $3 million in campaign funds, according to a review of campaign finance disclosures.
House lawmakers not facing opponents in the primary or general election spent more than $2 million.
In the Senate, uncontested incumbents dropped nearly $1 million, according to campaign filings.
Expenditures included traditional campaign costs, such as consulting fees, campaign staff and fundraising events, as well as contributions to other candidates in contested races and money transfers to state party leadership.
But they also included tens of thousands of dollars spent on flowers, gifts for constituents, parties for staff members, credit card and car lease payments, hotel stays and travel.
Charities were also been big beneficiaries, with lawmakers sprinkling unspent campaign funds around in their districts by sponsoring or donating supplies to nonprofit groups.
State campaign finance officials say candidates are allowed to spend contributions on just about anything as long as they can justify it as campaign-related.
Lawmakers and their campaigns defend the expenditures, saying they were made in accordance with state laws and campaign finance guidelines.
Political observers say spending by unopposed candidates has become increasingly common and often blurs lines between campaigning and personal use.
They say it's more common in states like deep-blue Massachusetts, which routinely lacks competitiveness in statewide and legislative races.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
