BOSTON — Lawmakers are thumbing over reconfigured political maps to gauge what proposed changes to legislative districts will mean for the communities they represent — not to mention their own ambitions.
On Tuesday, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting released a draft of redrawn Massachusetts House and Senate districts based on the 2020 Census count. The new maps include major changes to some districts aimed at ensuring more minority representation in certain regions.
The changes, if approved by the Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker, will go into effect in January 2023. That means incumbent lawmakers and their challengers will be running for the reconfigured districts in next year’s elections.
One of the most dramatic shifts is in the Merrimack Valley, where the proposal creates a new Hispanic majority Senate district. The new Senate seat would encompass Lawrence, Methuen and a section of downtown Haverhill.
Redistricting committee members say the changes are aimed at resolving potential voter rights violations by improving minority representation in a region where voters are often “polarized” around racial and ethnic lines.
But that will mean carving up two existing Senate districts in the region — the 1st Essex and 2nd Essex and Middlesex — to create a new “majority minority” district where more than 50% of the voting age population is Hispanic.
Besides the new Lawrence-centered Senate district, the plan calls for creating another Merrimack Valley seat including portions the 2nd Essex and Middlesex district that Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, currently represents.
It would stretch from Wilmington to the New Hampshire border, encompassing Andover, Tewksbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Wilmington and portions of North Andover and Haverhill, now part of district that is represented by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen. DiZoglio is running for state auditor next year.
Finegold said he will regret losing Lawrence but will make the best of the changes.
“This was clearly not my first choice,” he said. “But I’m going to continue to work hard in the communities that I represent now or in the future.”
Meanwhile, the 1st Essex and Middlesex district, which is currently represented by Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, would lose Wilmington but would gain Topsfield, Salisbury and Newburyport. It would still be the largest Senate district in the north of Boston region, but would tilt slightly more Democratic.
Tarr, the Senate’s longtime minority leader, said it’s not clear what the changes would mean for his chances of winning another term in next year’s elections, or for the Senate’s dwindling Republican minority.
“Like everyone else, we’re still going over the maps,” Tarr said. “Our primary objective is that the redistricting is fair and to make sure that they keep communities of interest together.”
Other Republicans accuse the panel of ‘gerrymandering’ the districts to protect incumbents and, by default, the Legislature’s Democratic super-majority.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, who represents the 2nd Essex district, will see his territory elongated from Hamilton to the New Hampshire border to absorb portions of the 4th Essex House seat, which will be split into three districts.
“It’s crazy,” Mirra said. “There’s an inherent conflict of interest in having sitting legislators draw their own districts, and that’s what has happened here.”
That 4th Essex district was labeled “incumbent free” by the redistricting committee because it is currently vacant.
It was last represented by Brad Hill, an Ipswich Republican, who held the seat for more than two decades before he stepped down in mid-September to serve on the state Gaming Commission.
Mirra said the outcome of the redistricting process is an example of why Massachusetts should have allowed a nonpartisan commission to craft the new political maps, like many other states.
“This was all done behind closed doors in secret by a small group of people,” he said. “It’s classic Beacon Hill.”
A number of Democratic lawmakers are also upset about the proposed maps and what they might mean for their political ambitions.
Rep. Andy Vargas, a Haverhill Democrat running for the Senate seat currently occupied by DiZoglio, said the plans would carve out downtown Haverhill from the district, splitting the city and diluting the Latino vote.
“While the motivations may be to empower Lawrence to elect a candidate of their choosing — as they should — it does not need to come at the expense of diluting the power of Latino residents of Haverhill who call our community home,” Vargas said.
“It does not have to come at the expense of creating unwieldy maps with shockingly similar features of the original gerrymandered district.”
Politically, the changes mean Vargas would either have to continue running for Dizoglio’s Senate seat — stripped of a key constituency — or move into the new Lawrence district within the next month and enter what promises to be a crowded race to fill the seat in next year’s elections.
Other lawmakers saw few changes to their districts, including Paul Tucker, D-Salem, who represents the 7th Essex House district.
“We barely got touched,” he said. “I’m glad that everything is going to stay the same.”
Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, says she will likely lose Topsfield as part of the redistricting, which will move into the reconfigured 1st Essex and Middlesex Senate district held by Tarr.
“I have loved representing Topsfield,” Lovely said. “And I think the community will still be represented well by Senator Tarr.”
The redistricting committee is soliciting public input on the reconfigured House and Senate districts proposals until Monday and is expected to put the new maps up for a vote shortly after that, absent any last-minute legal challenges.
The Legislature has set a tentative Nov. 8 deadline to approve the new maps, which is aimed at giving House candidates time to decide whether they will need to relocate based on the state’s one-year residency requirement.
Under state law, candidates for House districts must live in the communities they want to run for at least a year prior to the election.
The redistricting changes have already brought the threat of legal action from some lawmakers.
Voting rights groups have also complained the changes don’t go far enough to ensure minority representation in some communities.
Tarr, for one, said the timeframe for approving the changes is too short for lawmakers and voters to review the maps. He’s pressing for more time.
“This is a lot to digest,” Tarr said.
“So I think we need to extend that timeframe to give people an ample opportunity to weigh in on the changes.”
