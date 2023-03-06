BOSTON — Beacon Hill leaders want to throw a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of food stamp recipients who are expected to see their benefits shrink with a federal pandemic hunger relief program expiring.
A supplemental budget expected to be taken up by the state Senate this week would provide $130 million to keep expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that expired Thursday in place for a several more months. The House of Representatives approved the spending bill last week.
As of March 1, the emergency allotment for individuals and households enrolled in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end in Massachusetts and 31 other states.
More than 630,000 Massachusetts households face a loss of up to third of their food assistance benefits when the program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.
On Beacon Hill, legislative leaders are rushing to get the spending bill to Gov. Maura Healey's desk for consideration to help provide a temporary safety net for those who stand to lose the extra grocery money.
Congress approved the federally funded emergency SNAP allotments at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and expanded the program a year later. The additional benefits were intended to continue as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency was in effect, which is now set to expire in May.
The emergency allotment — which provided another $90 million a year in food stamp funds to the state — added an extra $151 to the average household's normal monthly benefit of $335, according to the state Department of Transitional Assistance.
The end of the program means every household in 32 states that authorized the allotments will see them drop, with the average person receiving $90 a month less in SNAP benefits, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning Washington, D.C.-based research group.
Overall, most SNAP recipients will receive at least $95 a month less, but some who receive low benefits because they have somewhat higher incomes could see reductions of $250 a month or more, the center's analysis found.
"The end of the temporary emergency allotments will be a significant change that will increase food hardship for many individuals and families, given the modest amount of basic SNAP benefits and high recent inflation in food prices," the report's authors wrote.
Demand for food stamps and other public assistance has risen amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of November, more than 99,000 people in Massachusetts were receiving basic welfare benefits from the state’s main cash assistance program, according to the latest state data.
Meanwhile, an additional 1 million people were getting food stamps as of October, according to the data. That’s more than double the pre-pandemic average of about 450,000 recipients.
The increased demand for public assistance comes with a significant cost of the state. In the fiscal year that got underway on July 1, the state plans to spend more than $295 million on cash assistance programs for welfare recipients.
Under current law, a recipient is limited to receiving welfare for two years in any five-year period. A family of three in the program collects roughly $593 per month.
The supplemental budget, originally filed by Gov. Maura Healey, also includes $86 million for the state's emergency shelter system and $65 million to continue offering free breakfast and lunch in public schools through the end of the school year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
