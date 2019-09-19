Lawmakers unveil new education spending plan  

Christian M. Wade/Staff photoSenate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, left, talks to reporters Thursday about a $1.5 billion plan to overhaul the state's education funding system. She was joined by, from left, state Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, and Rep. Alice Peisch, D-Wellesley, co-chairs of the Education Committee that wrote the bill, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop.