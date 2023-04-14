Members of the state's congressional delegation are calling for an investigation of national intelligence safeguards following the arrest of a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman on charges of leaking classified materials.
On Thursday, FBI agents arrested Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira at a home in North Dighton in connection with a trove of classified documents that have been leaked online in recent months.
Teixeira, 21, made his first appearance in a federal courthouse in Boston on Friday morning and was ordered held without bail, according to the Justice Department. He is charged with possessing classified documents pertaining to national security and national defense materials.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, said what Teixeira is accused of doing is "not whistleblowing." He called the leaks a "cowardly and extraordinarily reckless criminal act" that will make Americans "less safe."
"Leaking classified material threatens all of our lives," he said in a statement. "It directly threatens the lives of the brave Americans who collect intelligence; it cuts off our means to collect vital intelligence in the future; it undermines our foreign policy; it undermines our allies; and it emboldens our adversaries."
Moulton, a Democrat who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said the leak could have "far-ranging implications" with an active war in Europe, and China ratcheting up tensions in the Pacific over Taiwan.
"Most concerning is its impact on our ability to collect the intelligence to keep us safe in the future," he said.
He called on the Biden administration to "take the necessary steps to ensure that this is handled judiciously and will not happen again."
A New York Times report named Teixeira as the leader of a Discord group called "Thug Shaker Central" that shared classified documents on public forums.
Many of the documents allegedly leaked by Teixeira include details about Ukraine's and Russia's military capabilities, as well as information about key allies.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has suggested that Teixeira could face charges under the Espionage Act for "alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information."
"The individual who leaked these highly classified documents should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, as should anyone else involved," Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said in a statement.
Trahan called for an investigation "into how the system designed to safeguard some of our nation’s most sensitive intel failed and how we can prevent it from happening again must be the intelligence community’s top priority moving forward."
Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, echoed the sentiments, saying the leakers "have betrayed the confidence of their country, undermined U.S. foreign policy and jeopardized the lives of compatriots overseas." He too called for an investigation into how the leaks happened.
"The Pentagon will need to explain how material of such sensitive nature was available to personnel who did not need to know," he posted.
Still, few other members of the state's 11-member, all-Democrat congressional delegation issued any statements about the arrest of the alleged leaker from their home state as of Friday.
Neither of the state's two senators -- Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey -- posted any statements on their official websites or social media profiles as of Friday afternoon.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who sits on the Homeland Security Committee, has drawn criticism from Democrats and even fellow Republicans for defending Teixeira in social media posts, where she praised him for "exposing the truth about Ukraine."
"Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low-level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?" Greene posted on her Twitter profile.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, slammed Greene's comments as "traitorous" on social media, saying "it wouldn’t be the first time she sided with traitors" — a reference to her support for the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said Greene's comment "makes clear yet again that she cannot be trusted with America’s national security information and should not have a security clearance of any kind."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.