BOSTON — Lawmakers want to expand the state’s emergency child care plans to include supermarket, pharmacy and other workers expected to stay on the job during the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, the Baker administration announced the closure of government-licensed day care facilities statewide as it seeks to contain the spread of the virus.
Starting Monday, all early education centers and child care providers will be shuttered under an order issued by the Department of Early Education and Care.
The state is setting up emergency child care centers, however, with priority given to the children of emergency personnel including paramedics, nurses and public health workers who are on the front lines of the fight against the virus.
Baker said the state will “work hard” to provide space for parents who must work during the ongoing crisis but aren’t medical workers. But a group lawmakers has asked him to give grocery, pharmacy, sanitation, gas station and social workers the same priority access.
“These workers are indispensable in maintaining sanitation and access to food, medicine and fuel,” the lawmakers wrote. “These employees are on the front lines risking their health and the health of those with whom they live by continuing to provide services through the pandemic.”
Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, said workers in those industries are “providing essential services,” and providing them child care is the least the state can do.
“If we’re going make people go to work, we have to give them the ability to do so by providing child care,” said Nguyen, who signed onto the request.
The state is working with providers to set up the emergency day care centers and is expected to quickly finalize regulations to temporary license those facilities.
Brian Houghton, senior vice president for governmental affairs and communications for the Massachusetts Food Association, a trade group representing retailers and grocers, said he expects grocery workers will get access to emergency child care.
He said the association has reached out to the governor’s office to request they be included.
“They’re essential employees, because they are on the front lines,” he said. “So I’m confident they will included in the list.”
Several states, including Vermont and Minnesota, which have also set up emergency child care, have included grocery and pharmacy workers in list of essential employees.
Massachusetts has recorded 413 cases of COVID-19, including one death, and 29 cases in Essex County, as of Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.
More than 2,000 people have been quarantined, and dozens of others are hospitalized with the illness.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.