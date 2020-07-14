BOSTON — With federal and state moratoriums on evictions set to expire soon, lawmakers are gearing up to extend housing protections, however the move faces opposition from landlords who say it will decimate the rental market.
A proposal backed by nearly 90 Democratic lawmakers — roughly half of the Legislature — would keep the state's temporary ban on evictions in place for at least a year after the current state of emergency is lifted. Without legislative action, the state's eviction ban is set to expire Aug. 18.
Backers of the legislation say with so many people still out of work and struggling financially, the state needs to keep those protections on the books.
"We can't have people who've lost their jobs and still can't find work being kicked out in the street during a pandemic," said Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, a co-sponsor of the bill. "I know there's a lot of people who are saying this is going to be a free ticket not to pay rent -- but that's absolutely not true."
Tucker said there are protections for landlords, including a new relief fund to help to cover housing costs and the option of temporary forbearance on mortgage payments for property owners with 15 or fewer rental units.
Unlike the state's emergency moratorium, the new protections would only apply to renters who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
Efforts to extend the moratorium face opposition from groups representing landlords, who say it would collapse the state's rental market.
"This is a rent cancellation bill," said Doug Quattrochi, executive director of the trade group Mass Landlords. "Even if the tenant simply refuses to pay, the landlord will have no ability to evict or recover unpaid rent now or in the future."
He said an influx of state and federal financial aid is needed to ensure the stability of the rental market until the pandemic ends. His group has been prodding lawmakers to authorize the state to issue lease so-called 'surety' bonds, which landlords could apply for payments to cover housing costs.
In late-April, Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation putting a pause on evictions and home foreclosures until after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The moratorium, which expires 45 days after Baker lifts the state of emergency, doesn't exempt tenants or homeowners from paying rents or mortgages, but prevents them from being evicted or paying late penalties if demonstrate that their inability to pay is due to a hardship caused by the pandemic.
The Baker administration has also created a new $20 million rental and mortgage assistance program.
The CARES Act, a $2 trillion federal stimulus package, includes protections for homeowners with federally backed mortgages including a foreclosure moratorium. But those protections will expire by the end of the month, absent any congressional action.
A recent survey by the MassINC Polling Group found that in April and June nearly a third of renters in the state missed some of their rental payments.
Data from the state's Housing Court suggest more than 20,000 eviction cases could be filed by landlords after the state's temporary moratorium expires next month.
"There's still a lot of low-income people who are unemployed and those jobs might not be coming back for a while, if at all," said Lew Finfer, co-director of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network, an advocacy group. "We need to make sure people can stay in their homes until the pandemic ends."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.