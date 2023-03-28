BOSTON — The Greater Lawrence Community Boating Program recently received $20,000 that State Rep. Frank Moran secured in a state economic development bill.
Since 1979, the program has provided sailing lessons, kayaking, canoeing, paddle-boarding, crew team and rowing for all ages and abilities on the Merrimack River and is based at the Abe Beshara Boathouse on the Merrimack River in South Lawrence.
“The Greater Lawrence Community Boating Program does amazing work within our community to provide top-tier recreational opportunities to the youth of Lawrence, while also celebrating our region’s lush environmental resources,” Moran said.
“Representative Moran’s impact on the community has made it possible for us to continue to provide a safe place to be, a place to have fun, and a place to make memories for our youth that will undoubtedly last a lifetime," GLCBP Executive Director Jed Koehler said. "We are extremely grateful for his ongoing support.”
The summer program opens on June 17 with a free Summer-Fest. Open boating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a cookout, magic shows, bouncy house, kayaking, canoes, and stand up paddle boards on a waiver system. All free for the day. Normal operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, from June 18 to Aug. 27.
Lunch is provided weekdays for all kids under 18.
Breakfast program on new methods of reducing child abuse
LOWELL — The Mahoney Family Fund invites the public to a breakfast program on reducing child abuse Friday, March 31, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Long Meadow Golf Club, 165 Havilah St. A complimentary breakfast buffet is at 8 a.m.
This 90-minute educational event will highlight groundbreaking, evidence-based research with front line alternatives for reducing child abuse and will feature Stacie LeBlanc, Up Institute co-founder; Shahenda Aly, Lowell General Hospital pediatric hospitalist, and Shirley Pimentel,= of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell.
Please RSVP to mahoneyfamilyfund.com. Visit online at mahoneyfamilyfund.com.
Networking Breakfast is Friday
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast Friday, March 31, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington St. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes coffee and a continental breakfast as well as business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Food drive planned for April 1
ANDOVER — A food drive will be held Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stop & Shop, 209 North Main St.
The event is sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1505, the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay & Merrimack Valley.
To donate to the Covid-19 Family Fund visit online at unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/covid-19-family-fund or call Bobby Brown at 978-430-8988.
Support for a new JG Whittier Middle School
HAVERHILL — Both the school committee and city council recently approved sending a Statement of Interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority indicating the city’s desire to be placed on a list for a new or renovated J.G. Whittier Middle School.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said this is the fourth consecutive year the city has submitted a Statement of Interest to the MSBA for J.G. Whittier and that it is important to keep reminding the state of the need for a new or renovated building.
Mayor James Fiorentini cautioned school officials saying it is “extremely unlikely” the MSBA would approve the request at this time.
“They have indicated repeatedly you can only do one school at a time, and we’re doing Consentino,” he said in reference to the planned Consentino School replacement building the state has approved for reimbursement and which the mayor said is fully funded in the city’s budget.
