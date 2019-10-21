METHUEN — A 16-year-old Lawrence boy was arrested Monday and charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving a stolen car last week, according to police.
The boy's name will not be made public because he is a juvenile, police said.
He faces charges of manslaughter, operating recklessly causing the death of another, leaving the scene of a personal injury collision causing death, two counts of witness interference or intimidation, unlicensed operation and speeding, according to police.
The boy is charged with killing Timothy Lafferty, 57, of Methuen on the night of Oct. 14 and making verbal threats against a witness.
Police said the boy, who does not have a driver's license, took a white 2011 Infiniti M37 from the home of someone he knows on Brook Street.
After hitting Lafferty with the car about 8:40 p.m., the teen returned the vehicle with front-end damage, police said.
Police said they were called to the area of 253 Jackson St. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.
Emergency medical technicians and other first responders provided aid at the accident scene, but Lafferty died of his injuries, according to police.
Methuen police said they worked closely with the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section to find the damaged Infiniti and subsequently the teen driving it at the time of the fatal crash.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the boy was arrested without incident Monday.
"This was a tragedy that was entirely avoidable," Solomon said. "I'm proud of the tireless effort our officers put in to investigate this incident and identify the person responsible so that they can be held accountable for their actions."
The boy is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence Juvenile Court.
Lafferty's obituary describes him as a "do it yourself" person who could "build or fix anything."
Boating was his passion, the obituary reads, and he enjoyed the time he spent on his boat in Newburyport.