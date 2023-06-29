Cheers filled the air as members of the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club saw their brand new bikes courtesy of Watts Water Technologies on Tuesday.
The event held at the company’s North Andover headquarters began with a pizza party followed by 24 bikes being handed out to the children who were anxiously awaiting their turn.
According to Rebecca Dixon, Youth Special Events Coordinator of the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club, the children have been looking forward to the event for quite some time.
“They are so excited. We started planning I want to say maybe a couple of months ago, and we picked out the kids we thought fit best and they’ve been asking all the time for it,” she said.
Watts Water Technologies employees had spent the week prior building and testing the bikes before they were assigned to the children.
“It was really fun because everybody gets to participate, set them up in different stages, somebody’s filling tires, others are putting grips on, others are doing final checks, and then you got some riding it down the hallway as a test drive,” Frank DiBenedetto, Director of Connected Solutions of Watts Water Technologies said.
Jill Gadsby, Watts Water Technologies Corporate Communication Manager, said the event doubled as team building and a way to give back locally.
“It started out as an employee engagement event. We wanted to have our employees do some team building, give back to the community of course,” she said.
The event previously held in 2018 was brought back due to a positive response from employees.
“This was one of the events where our employees said, ‘Can we do it again?’ because it had that much impact on them personally,” Pagano said.
For the Boys and Girls Club, the event is a way for the children to have a safe summer according to Manny Ayala, Director of Operations at the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club.
“For us it’s about having a safe summer, so getting a bike with a helmet, with a padlock, doesn’t get any safer than that,” he said.
Ayala also highlighted that the event provided an opportunity the kids may not have had otherwise.
“A lot of these kids don’t have this opportunity, so we’re able to bring 24 kids out of Lawrence into North Andover just to meet some great people and enjoy a great event,” Ayala said.
As the event came to a close, the children let out a chorus of “thank you’s” with smiles on their faces, which according to CEO and chairperson of the board Robert J. Pagano Jr., shows why the company does it.
“Wait until you see their faces when we show them the bikes, you’ll see why we do it,” he said.
