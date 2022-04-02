DEAN MURPHY
AGE: 41
RESIDENCE: Hudson, Ma.
HOMETOWN: Lawrence
How did you get into running in the first place?: "I ran my first marathon after graduating the Police Academy and have run Boston every year since (18 straight). This will be No. 19."
What are you goals for running?: "At this point, my goal is to continue to push myself mentally and physically. But more importantly, to use the marathon as a way to raise money for the youth of Lawrence."
What has training been like? The toughest part?: "As the years go by, I don’t train as much as I used to in order to prevent injuries. I consistently run year round so that I’m always ready to go. The toughest part is finding the time to do the longer runs. I put family time first, so sometimes I will skip my longer runs."
Tell us about the charity and your connection: "My charity is the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club. I have been a Lawrence Police Officer for almost 20 years, and I’ve seen first hand how important it is for so many kids to be able to use the club on a daily basis. All someone needs to do is walk through those doors any given day and they will see how special of a place it is to all those kids."
How can people donate?: At the link below:
https://www.givengain.com/ap/dean-murphy-raising-funds-for-lawrence-boys-girls-club-inc-43161/
Or go to givengain.com and search “Dean Murphy”
