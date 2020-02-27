LAWRENCE — Members of several local, state and federal agencies banged down the door to an illegal apartment on Lexington Street on Tuesday, arresting two brothers they say trafficked nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl.
Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement that Jose Carmona, 30, and his brother, Gabriel Carmona-Pimentel, 35, were arrested for their involvement in an undercover buy made at the intersection of Lexington and Buswell streets.
According to police, undercover officers saw Carmona exit 81 Lexington St. and walk to the intersection. Further circumstances surrounding Carmona's arrest were not available for this report.
After the arrest, troopers, task force officers and Lawrence detectives went to the rear door of the same property and located what they believed to be an illegal apartment in the corner of the common basement after entering through an unlocked door, Procopio said.
Specific details surrounding why they believe the apartment was illegal are not addressed in the statement.
Carmona-Pimentel answered the door, according to Procopio. He was arrested on a warrant for fentanyl trafficking.
Both men were booked at the Lawrence police station and are currently being held in Middleton House of Correction following their Wednesday arraignment before Lawrence District Court Judge Kevin Gaffney.
They return to court Wednesday for dangerousness hearings.
Carmona faces two counts of fentanyl trafficking (200 grams or more) and two counts of fentanyl trafficking over 36 grams. Carmona-Pimentel is charged with two counts of fentanyl trafficking (200 grams of more) and two counts of fentanyl trafficking (18 grams or more).
According to Procopio, total weight of suspected fentanyl seized during the execution of the search warrant is 1,224 grams with packaging. The undercover purchase netted an additional seizure of 224 grams with packaging. If If the drugs were to be sold in pure form, Procopio estimates they would be worth about $90,000. However, on the street they would be cut with other substances and stretched out, he said.
Overall, officials seized numerous bags of suspected fentanyl in a suitcase, drug-related paraphernalia including grinders, a scale and packaging materials, paperwork belonging to the brothers and Puerto Rico identification belonging to Gabriel Carmona-Pimentel.
The State Police Gang Unit, FBI, Homeland Security, members of the North Shore Gang Task Force and Lawrence police assisted with the investigation.