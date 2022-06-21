LAWRENCE — Communicate. Innovate. Collaborate. Plan and persist. Belong and connect.

Those are a sampling of the skills, qualities and attitudes Lawrence High School students should possess when they graduate, a community-driven committee recommends.

“It’s truly exciting. We are seeing the impact already,” said Victor Caraballo-Anderson, head of school at Lawrence High.

In 2020, parents, students, staff, businesspeople, nonprofit workers and others were invited to participate in the Portrait of a Graduate program.

The goal was to paint a picture of the skills, knowledge and mindset Lawrence students need when they graduate, officials said.

Caraballo-Anderson described the process as “really empowering.” He was pleased to see the community come together and “collaborate to make this portrait. It’s a beautiful process.”

A 39-member steering committee led the effort. A celebration was held Thursday evening.

The event included food, student performances, guest speakers, and award and scholarship presentations.

The process was funded with a grant from the Barr Foundation.

“We are incredibly excited to host a community party to celebrate what truly has been a community achievement,” said Superintendent Cynthia Paris.

She thanked all who contributed to building “our first Portrait of a Graduate.”

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you