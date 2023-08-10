LAWRENCE — Veterans, family and friends gathered Thursday morning to observe Agent Orange Awareness Day.
The herbicide was used during the Vietnam War to clear thick foliage from battlegrounds used by the enemy as ground cover
Those exposed to the chemical suffer a wide range of negative medical effects including: Hodgkin’s and Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Parkinson’s Disease, prostate, respiratory and soft tissue cancers and more.
The memorial Thursday was held at the Vietnam Memorial site in Bellevue Cemetery.
The day is dedicated to bringing “light to the continuing dark toll of the war.”
“The Vietnam War may be over, but the battle continues for many Vietnam veterans. Nearly 3 million service members served in Vietnam and most returned home. But since then, thousands of Vietnam veterans have fought illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure. This deadly toxin has impacted the lives of thousands of veterans and their families but is largely unknown to most Americans,” according to information posted on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website.
The event was organized by the local group, International Veterans Care Services, and the city of the Lawrence Veterans’ Services Division.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.