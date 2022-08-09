LAWRENCE — City councilors are backing the Fair Share Amendment – Question 1 on the November ballot – which would create a 4% tax on a portion of a person’s income above $1 million.
The tax money would specifically be used for education and transportation, according to provisions of the amendment.
Question 1 will appear on the statewide election ballot Nov. 8.
“Only people who earn more than $1 million annually will be impacted; 99% of us won’t pay a penny more. and we’ll all benefit from better schools, colleges, roads, bridges and public transportation,” according to information provided by the Fair Share for Massachusetts Campaign.
Supporters of the resolution say the adoption of Question 1 would help Lawrence and all of Massachusetts by making the tax system fairer and constitutionally dedicating billions of dollars in new revenue for education and transportation investments.
“I’m super excited to see this resolution presented in support of the Fair Share Amendment, together with my council colleagues,” said Lawrence City Councilor Celina Reyes. “We are committed to creating better opportunities for our communities and this bill brings the resources to invest in education and transportation infrastructure for all in Massachusetts.”
Altagracia Garcia, a Lawrence personal care attendant, spoke in favor of the amendment at a recent City Council meeting.
Garcia said the amendment is good for the city “because it will bring a lot of opportunity for investments in public schools and the infrastructure of our city.”
City councilors in Fall River, Holyoke, Lynn, Malden, New Bedford, Newburyport, Pittsfield, Springfield and Worcester have also voted to support Question 1, according to the Fair Share for Massachusetts Campaign.
The campaign is led by Raise Up Massachusetts, a coalition of community organizations, faith-based groups and labor unions “committed to building an economy that invests in families, gives everyone the opportunity to succeed, and creates broadly shared prosperity.”
