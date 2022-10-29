LAWRENCE — Workers in the city's Department of Public Works are being paid overtime to pick up yard waste and other garbage after weeks of no-show service and mounting complaints about Republic Services trash hauler.
The workers have also been asked to "track the days and locations that Republic Services, the city's trash hauler, has failed to pick up trash, recycling and yard waste. The city is requesting Republic Services to pay the penalties for not honoring the trash contract," according to a statement released by Mayor Brian DePena.
"We have sent official notices to Republic notifying them of what we all know – we are doing their work and are paying overtime to DPW workers to do the work they are contractually obligated to do," DePena said.
"They have failed Lawrence residents and all we get are excuses. They now owe the city of Lawrence money for the extra work our DPW is doing and for not meeting the pick-up timelines in the contract," he added.
Representatives for Republic Services have not responded to requests for comment.
Complaints about trash pickup started in September. DePena said previously he was told by Republic Services representatives they were experiencing issues with staffing and vehicles.
The city has a $3.9 million contract for the removal of garbage, recycling and yard waste.
DePena said Republic Services acquired Lawrence's trash hauler, JRM, and on September 1, 2022, took over the JRM contract with the city.
The contract requires Republic Services to pick up trash and recyclables weekly, and yard waste, depending on the season, he said.
"Residents are frustrated, and I join them. It's outrageous that a sophisticated, publicly traded $42 billion company in Scottsdale, Arizona, cannot meet its obligation to Lawrence's 90,000 residents. They have plenty of money and resources to solve the problem and don't care about us”, said City Council President Marc Laplante.
At DePena's request, Laplante scheduled a special city council meeting for Wednesday, Nov. 2 to hear residents' concerns and provide as much information as requested to the public. Councilors also plan to go into executive session behind closed doors to discuss "response strategy," he said.
“Our city attorney is reviewing the contract and our options, for instance, the details of this matter remain confidential until further notice," Laplante said.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
DePena advised residents to leave their trash, recycling, and yard waste as scheduled in the calendar at the curb.
If trash, recycling, and/or yard waste is not picked up on the day they are expected to be picked up, residents should call the DPW (978) 620-3090 or Recycling (979) 620-3311.
Also, trash and recycling complaints can be emailed to OfficeOfTheMayor@cityoflawrence.com. Residents should provide a name, address, phone number and details on what was not picked up, DePena advised.
