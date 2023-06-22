LAWRENCE — Despite repeated union objections, city councilors approved a fiscal 2024 budget that includes a $120,000-per-year assistant fire chief's job.
The position is one of three new jobs Mayor Brian DePena added to the $390 million budget, which includes $132 million for municipal services and salaries, and $258 million for schools.
No tax increase comes with the new budget "to spare residents from additional hardships," DePena wrote in his budget message.
The City Council approved the budget, which kicks in July 1, following a public hearing Wednesday night at City Hall.
While approved on paper, the assistant fire chief's job is not necessarily a done deal, however. The job needs to be ordinanced and approved by the City Council to move forward, explained City Council President Marc Laplante.
A deputy police chief and assistant inspectional services director are also new positions included in the budget.
Lawrence firefighters from Local 146 have been opposed to the assistant fire chief's job for more than a year. In May 2022, firefighters told the council that creating the job was "unnecessary, unethical and merely political payback."
Simply put, the assistant fire chief’s job is a “political favor,” said then-union president and Fire Capt. Eric Zahn.
On Wednesday night, the new union president, firefighter Dan Sirois, and firefighter Gary Mannion, both Lawrence residents, spoke in opposition to the job at the start of the public hearing.
"It's a position that's not needed. The positions we need are firefighters," said Sirois, stressing the need for "boots on the ground" and not a "nonunion, office position." He also pointed to the department's "four, extremely competent deputy fire chiefs" who have decades of training and experience.
Mannion echoed similar sentiments and said creation of the job violates three articles in the union's contract with the city.
The move is a "complete deviation from our normal promotional procedure," Mannion said.
Octavien Spanner, DePena's senior adviser, told councilors the assistant fire chief's job was included in the budget due to population growth, the number of incidents Lawrence firefighters handle annually, and the complex situations firefighters face.
Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez made a motion to cut the job from the budget but it failed. Councilors Celina Reyes, Estela Reyes, Greg DelRosario and Anna Levy voted against the motion. Councilor Maria De La Cruz did not attend the meeting.
Following the meeting, Sirois said "hopefully, we can sit down with the councilors and explain our stance on this."
In May 2022, after objections from the union of roughly 140 firefighters, councilors tabled discussion of creating the assistant fire chief's job.
The nonunion position would provide “professional, administrative, technical and supervisory support” to the chief and Fire Department, according to the job description.
“The assistant fire chief will serve as a member of the Department’s management team and will continuously seek to improve all aspects of the department’s operational effectiveness and efficiency,” according to a job description submitted to councilors in March 2022.
Minimum qualifications include an associate’s degree in fire science, public administration, business administration or a related field; eight or more years of experience in firefighting; fire prevention and inspection work; a valid state driver’s license, and a series of firefighter and fire investigator certifications.
